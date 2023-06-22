Lotto results: Wednesday, 21 June 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 are:
Lotto: 16, 17, 29, 31, 32, 33 B: 39
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 08, 13, 19, 28, 35 B: 40
Lotto Plus 2: 12, 16, 26, 30, 32, 50 B: 09
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 21/06/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 21, 2023
#LOTTO: 16, 17, 29, 31, 32, 33#BONUS: 39
#LOTTOPLUS1: 02, 08, 13, 19, 28, 35#BONUS: 40#LOTTOPLUS2: 12, 16, 26, 30, 32, 50#BONUS: 09 pic.twitter.com/MxLvbWIjVN
