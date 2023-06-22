Lotto results: Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Af... 21 June 2023 10:08 PM
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April. 21 June 2023 7:32 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Local
Mandy Wiener: Burn it to the ground but won’t vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating a... 21 June 2023 3:42 PM
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’ The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend. 21 June 2023 3:07 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Reven... 21 June 2023 1:16 PM
Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5% Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%. 21 June 2023 11:33 AM
View all Business
Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper! The American singer is known for smash hits such as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'. 22 June 2023 8:50 AM
702 Walk The Talk is coming back! Gauteng is abuzz with the news after Bongani Bingwa announced it on air, 702 Walk the Talk is back! 22 June 2023 7:36 AM
Lotto results: Wednesday, 21 June 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 22 June 2023 5:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan. 21 June 2023 8:14 PM
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 198... 21 June 2023 7:58 PM
[WATCH] Aussie's Steve Smith trolled for infamous 'Sandpaper Gate' in England A barmy army of English cricket fans tried to distract the Australian vice-captain by chanting a song reminding him of his infamou... 21 June 2023 11:06 AM
View all Sport
From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape... 21 June 2023 1:09 PM
Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+ ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is bringing futuristic African stories to Disney+. 21 June 2023 12:45 PM
12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it. 21 June 2023 10:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 6:37 AM
The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms. 21 June 2023 1:29 PM
Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism' Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round. 21 June 2023 1:18 PM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Lotto results: Wednesday, 21 June 2023

22 June 2023 5:21 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
LOTTO
Lotto Plus 2
lotto plus 1

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 are:

Lotto: 16, 17, 29, 31, 32, 33 B: 39

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 08, 13, 19, 28, 35 B: 40

Lotto Plus 2: 12, 16, 26, 30, 32, 50 B: 09

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 21 June 2023




22 June 2023 5:21 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
LOTTO
Lotto Plus 2
lotto plus 1

More from Lifestyle

© ellend1022/123rf.com

It's World Rainforest Day! Rainforests are nature's lungs. If they disappear...

22 June 2023 9:11 AM

It's World Rainforest Day! Protecting rainforests and preventing deforestation means avoiding a climate catastrophe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer-songwriter, Cyndi Lauper. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Library of Congress Life

Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper!

22 June 2023 8:50 AM

The American singer is known for smash hits such as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

702 Walk The Talk is coming back!

22 June 2023 7:36 AM

Gauteng is abuzz with the news after Bongani Bingwa announced it on air, 702 Walk the Talk is back!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad

21 June 2023 8:16 PM

"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low

21 June 2023 7:32 PM

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply?

21 June 2023 5:54 PM

In the age of loadshedding, batteries, such as those for inverters, are not always lasting as long as we may expect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Bindydad123 via Wikimedia Commons

Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’

21 June 2023 3:45 PM

Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'

21 June 2023 2:48 PM

Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screenshot of video from Castle Lager's website, castlelager.co.za

[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread

21 June 2023 2:23 PM

Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eusebiojtorres/123rf

No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry

21 June 2023 12:55 PM

Washing clothes can be such a chore, so some people are choosing to skip it all together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mandy Wiener: Burn it to the ground but won’t vote

Opinion Politics

Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible

World

Lotto results: Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Flood-hit Citrusdal business owners hoping situation returns to normal soon

22 June 2023 12:05 PM

AfriForum lauds SCA decision to deny EFF leave to appeal land invasion interdict

22 June 2023 11:58 AM

DA gunning for Wally Rhoode after Poland trip debacle

22 June 2023 11:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA