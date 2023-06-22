



JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 are:

Lotto: 16, 17, 29, 31, 32, 33 B: 39

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 08, 13, 19, 28, 35 B: 40

Lotto Plus 2: 12, 16, 26, 30, 32, 50 B: 09

This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 21 June 2023