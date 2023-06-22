[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois
Yes! Zendaya is starring in a new movie, 'Challengers'.
It's been a while since we saw her on the big screen in Spider-Man with her bae Tom Holland and Euphoria.
In 'Challengers', Tashi (Zendaya) plays a famous tennis pro whose career was cut-off early because of a knee injury. She is caught in a love triangle between her current man (Art), who is also a tennis pro, and Patrick, who is Tashi’s former lover and best friend.
Art and Patrick face off as rivals in a tennis competition while Tashi's romantic relationship with the both of them is the real drama of the movie.
The trailer opens up with a threesome between the younger versions of these characters - sexy stuff.
From the trailer, it's assumed that switching between the past and present will be a recurring theme in the movie and speaks to the film's directing style while Zendaya flirts with her sassy side in this one as we hear her say, 'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.'
We also get to see Zendaya with a short bob in this one - which is, of course, an iconic look.
Will it be a case of Tashi's choice - will she have to go back in time and revisit feelings that never disappeared with her ex? Will she choose her current love? Will she choose both of them?
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDnVk5jIJr0
