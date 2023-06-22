You snooze, you DON'T lose: 'A nap a day makes the brain bigger'





Adam Gilchrist reports on the day's global trending news, including researchers from the United College in London finding that napping regularly is good for the brain.

Turns out, it's good news for those catching some siesta time.

Gilchrist reports that researchers from the United College in London conducted a study to find that people who find time to nap regularly tend to have bigger brains that's about 15 cubic centimeters larger than a non-napper which delays aging process.

While the study shows that it "keeps you smarter for longer", researchers also recommend keeping naps to less than half an hour to see these benefits.

Dr Victoria Garfield who's a leading scientist on this study says "everyone could potentially experience some benefit from napping."

Garfield also reports that while the study shows an increase in brain size, the brain naturally shrinks with age, but whether naps could help prevent diseases like Alzheimer's will still need extra research.

The researchers suggest poor sleep is damaging to the brain over time by causing inflammation and affecting the connections between brain cells.

It's generally good news if you snooze. Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

This article first appeared on CapeTalk