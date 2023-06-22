Missing Titanic submersible to run out of oxygen TODAY at 1pm (SA time)

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects? South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects. 22 June 2023 9:50 AM
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Af... 21 June 2023 10:08 PM
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April. 21 June 2023 7:32 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating a... 21 June 2023 3:42 PM
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’ The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend. 21 June 2023 3:07 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Reven... 21 June 2023 1:16 PM
Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5% Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%. 21 June 2023 11:33 AM
View all Business
Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market The market is a collaboration with District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center to help these historic institutions stay alive. 22 June 2023 1:03 PM
Cape Town dining spot awarded world's best sustainable restaurant The World’s 50 Best Restaurants released their annual awards and in the most sustainable category, guess which one takes top spot? 22 June 2023 12:45 PM
You snooze, you DON'T lose: 'A nap a day makes the brain bigger' Researchers have found that regular naps keep you smarter for longer, delays ageing and is good for the brain. 22 June 2023 12:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
702 Walk The Talk is coming back! Gauteng is abuzz with the news after Bongani Bingwa announced it on air, 702 Walk the Talk is back! 22 June 2023 7:36 AM
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan. 21 June 2023 8:14 PM
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 198... 21 June 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
Keep District Six Museum alive by supporting its food and entertainment market The market is a collaboration with District Six Museum and the Home Coming Center to help these historic institutions stay alive. 22 June 2023 1:03 PM
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+ The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for. 22 June 2023 12:06 PM
[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois 'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September. 22 June 2023 9:58 AM
View all Entertainment
People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. 22 June 2023 11:10 AM
Missing Titanic submersible to run out of oxygen TODAY at 1pm (SA time) Time is running out. 22 June 2023 11:05 AM
Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 6:37 AM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Missing Titanic submersible to run out of oxygen TODAY at 1pm (SA time)

22 June 2023 11:05 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Titanic

Time is running out.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about trending news.

Time is truly of the essence, as the missing Titanic-bound submersible containing five people is projected to run out of oxygen by 1 pm (SA time) today.

The sub which went missing on Sunday morning was said to have enough oxygen for up to 96 hours, but unfortunately, time is ticking with no sub in sight.

Professional divers worry that the sub may have already imploded.

While social media users have not been shy in expressing their disdain towards the rich and the use of their money, Friedman argues that they're human beings, with families that are waiting for their safe arrival.

We are on the countdown.

Barbara Friedman

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Missing Titanic submersible to run out of oxygen TODAY at 1pm (SA time)




22 June 2023 11:05 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Titanic

More from World

Picture: Pixabay

People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin

22 June 2023 11:10 AM

Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske

Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible

22 June 2023 6:37 AM

Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A school of fish. Picture: joakant from Pixabay

The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer

21 June 2023 1:29 PM

Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End in sight for Poland's bus route 666 to Hel.

Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism'

21 June 2023 1:18 PM

Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave

21 June 2023 12:49 PM

Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teachers at a kindergarten in New Taipei City have been accused of sedating students with cough syrups

Taiwan kindergarten teachers under investigation for drugging pupils

21 June 2023 11:48 AM

It's believed that the teachers used cough syrups to sedate the children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske

Schadenfreude? Social media's heartless reaction to lost sub

21 June 2023 10:59 AM

It's a race against time to find the missing Titanic submersible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© friday/123rf.com

How African leaders in Sierra Leone helped end transatlantic slave trade

21 June 2023 10:42 AM

There's a misconception that Britain was first to abolish the slave trade, which was used to justify the spread of colonial rule.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader, at Central Election Commission's session. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Evgeny Feldman

Russian opposition leader could face 30 years in prison for 'extremism'

20 June 2023 12:55 PM

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, could face decades in prison as a new trial begins.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A firefighter from Working on Fire who was deployed to Edmonton, Canada to assist in stopping the Alberta wildfires. Picture: Supplied/Working on Fire

Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them

20 June 2023 10:44 AM

Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Missing Titanic submersible to run out of oxygen TODAY at 1pm (SA time)

World

MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote

Opinion Politics

Experts paint a grim picture of conditions inside missing Titanic submersible

World

EWN Highlights

GDE extends closing date for 2024 online applications for Grades 1 and 8

22 June 2023 4:11 PM

IFP says losing uMvoti won’t deter it from 2024's goal of taking back KZN

22 June 2023 3:14 PM

Concerns grow over illegally occupied Joburg buildings following deadly fire

22 June 2023 2:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA