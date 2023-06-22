[WATCH] Traffic police and motorist get into a heated row
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What is your experience with South African traffic officers and are you allowed to ask why you are stopped?
Motorist expert and journalist Marius Roberts had a heated exchange with a traffic officer.
In the video, Roberts was filming a trade shoot for the Aston Martin in Johannesburg when it was pulled over by a traffic officer.
Watch the full video below.
@copsnew1 #cops #copscame #copspulled #copstraffic ♬ original sound - Copsnew
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
More from Local
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.Read More
Banks' role in fighting corruption: 'They can unbank those clients'
Corruption is a huge problem in our society and banks may have a part to play in stamping it out.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Time for the old has ended, it's time for the new' - Bongani Baloyi
Xiluva political party leader Bongani Baloyi discusses his life, political career and favourite music.Read More
ANC taking cadre deployment matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal
The ANC is going to the Supreme Court of Appeal about the handing over of cadre deployment records to the DA.Read More
[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'
Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!Read More
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain
While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself.Read More
What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects?
South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects.Read More
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out
The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.Read More
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low
Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.Read More
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll
The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.Read More