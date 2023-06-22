Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[WATCH] Traffic police and motorist get into a heated row

22 June 2023
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Gauteng Traffic Police
Aston Martin
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

Motorist expert and journalist Marius Roberts had a heated exchange with a traffic officer.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What is your experience with South African traffic officers and are you allowed to ask why you are stopped?

Motorist expert and journalist Marius Roberts had a heated exchange with a traffic officer.

In the video, Roberts was filming a trade shoot for the Aston Martin in Johannesburg when it was pulled over by a traffic officer.

Watch the full video below.

@copsnew1 #cops #copscame #copspulled #copstraffic ♬ original sound - Copsnew

Scroll up to see what else is going viral.




