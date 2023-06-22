Streaming issues? Report here
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat

22 June 2023 2:41 PM
by Amy Fraser

Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 7:43).

Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney believes that airlines should give overweight passengers an extra seat, free of charge.

Chaney is calling on the FAA to mandate clear customer-of-size policies across the board.

She suggests that airline policies are "discriminatory" and unfair, adding that "this policy is not just about physical size; it benefits tall people, people with disabilities, and anyone who needs more room."

Air Passenger Rights founder Gabor Lukacs said he agrees with Chaney's plea, adding that it's her human right.

Chaney has started a petition to ensure that the airline "takes a stand and commit to creating a more inclusive and accommodating environment for all passengers."

As of yet, she has received 19 130 signatures out of the 25 000 goal.

RELATED: Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane

RELATED: Airlines and special–size (or mobility-challenged) travelers 'a sensitive topic'

It's going to be controversial.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat




