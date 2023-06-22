ANC taking cadre deployment matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Dr Leon Schreiber, DA Member of Parliament.

The ANC is aiming to appeal the judgement that ordered them to handover records relating to cadre deployment to the DA.

Schreiber says it has been a long fight for the Democratic Alliance to get hold of these documents.

They are requesting information, documents and records dating back to 2013, which is when Cyril Ramaphosa became chairperson on the cadre deployment committee.

He says that they are trying to find answers around state capture and how people implicated were appointed in the first place.

I believe the answer to that is to be found in cadre deployment and the committee that the president chaired. Leon Schreiber, DA Member of Parliament

It is in the public interest for the people to know what role [Ramaphosa] played in this whole process. Leon Schreiber, DA Member of Parliament

He adds that the practice of cadre deployment may not be constitutional.

It is our responsibility as the official opposition to hold the government to account for a policy that we believe may be unconstitutional. Leon Schreiber, DA Member of Parliament

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The ANC is due to host a press briefing to address this matter.

Listen to the interview above for more.