[LISTEN] 'Time for the old has ended, it's time for the new' - Bongani Baloyi
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Bongani Baloyi, leader of Xiluva political party.
Baloyi grew up in a political family and says he was involved with politics since he was 16.
He says he used to go along with his mother when she was doing political work - she was his biggest political influence.
I virtually skipped youth politics and entered mainstream politics by exposure.Bongani Baloyi, Leader - Xiluva Political Party
He had his first governance role when he was in his early twenties, as the Midvaal mayor.
More recently he has founded his own political party, Xiluva.
He says his political ideology, and that of his party, is founded on the values of ubuntu.
We have done an injustice by not defining adequately what ubuntu is as a political ideology.Bongani Baloyi, Leader - Xiluva Political Party
He adds that he decided to start a new party rather than join something that exists because people need something new to support.
The fact that more than 40% or 50% of South African's did not go out to vote... is an indication that whatever is available is not sufficient.Bongani Baloyi, Leader - Xiluva Political Party
The time for the old has come to an end, but it is really time for the new.Bongani Baloyi, Leader - Xiluva Political Party
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
