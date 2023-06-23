Tapping into the future of holistic wellness with technology
With technology evolving at a rapid pace, we find ourselves discovering new ways in which we can improve the way we live by using these new and exciting digital tools.
Now, the world of health and fitness is no stranger to technological assistance, but the way Momentum Multiply has adopted new digital methods aims to help people improve their holistic well-being while keeping their healthcare premiums affordable.
This approach goes beyond just tracking your steps and heart rate. Instead, the Multiple Inspire and Engage programmes aim to promote healthy behaviours throughout your everyday life.
To give more detail on how their incentivized wellness program can enhance people’s physical, emotional, and spiritual health with the help of science and technology, John Perlman is joined by Marcia Eugenio, Head of Multiply Incentivised Wellness for Momentum Health Solutions.
Listen to the full conversation below.
Our primary objective as a healthcare provider is to enhance the health and well-being of a broader population while maintaining cost efficiency. Our mission really centres around more health for more people for less.Marcia Eugenio, Head of Multiply Incentivised Wellness for Momentum Health Solutions.
With a focus on personalized solutions, Multiply’s new wellness rewards programmes have been designed to meet the unique needs of each individual, helping them to achieve optimal health and well-being by guiding consumers to reach their personal best, with incremental changes that yield big health and financial rewards.
A key new introduction is Recharge Dayz, a Multiply app feature that assesses users’ readiness to face the day. This highlights the importance of a good night’s sleep.
The Multiply App unlocks an ecosystem and access to tools and research important to empower and boost holistic wellness. Visit their website to learn more about their latest advancements in health and wellness to help you live life multiplied.
