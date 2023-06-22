[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about trending news (skip 12:25).
Award-nominated actor and comedian Thami Dlamini took to social media to show all of the well-deserved Home Affairs' workers that got their place on the "Star Employee Wall of Fame".
The categories included "Employee of the Month" and "Supervisor of the Month".
The catch – all of the picture frames are empty!
In the video Dlamini says, "As you can see, all of the employees are John Cena, you cannot see them. Big shout out to Home Affairs for keeping it real."
It's almost impossible to find a South African that hasn't complained about Home Affairs, but as the saying goes "if you don't laugh you'll cry".
It is absolutely hilarious.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'
Source : Screenshot from Instagram: Thami Dlamini
