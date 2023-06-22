SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)





Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Klopper, co-founder and CEO of Lexie Hearing.

American news magazine TIME has named a South African hearing aid startup as one of its global 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023.

Lexie Hearing was born in Pretoria and now provides over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows this.

A shrewd partnership with Bose and distribution in 12,000 stores across the US helped hearing-aid maker Lexie Hearing leap ahead of the pack. It now expects to earn $60 million in revenue and expand to many more stores this year. TIME

Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Nic Klopper, co-founder and CEO of Lexie Hearing.

Klopper says it all originated in South Africa as a spin-off in 2016, when he was involved in starting a company called hearX.

We first focused on making hearing more affordable... and then in 2020 we launched Lexie hearing in the United States The idea was to democratise access... and we used technology to do so. It was all driven by the big prevalence of hearing loss - about 460 million people globally... Nic Klopper, CEO - Lexie Hearing

Lexie employs about ten people in the US, with the rest of the staff in South Africa Klopper says.

The company's research and development team is local, as is its call centre as well as the sales and marketing division.

We try to keep costs low. That's the ideal, right - to earn dollars and and pay South African rands. It then allows us to offshore the technology at a really affordable price. Nic Klopper, CEO - Lexie Hearing

This is the description of the Lexie OTC hearing aids:

"These first-of-their-kind receiver-in-canal, self-fitting OTC hearing aids are Bluetooth enabled and can be personalized to your needs.

Lexie B1 hearing aids pair with the Lexie app, the first self-tuning mobile app that's clinically proven to provide audiologist-quality customization for individuals 18 or older with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss."

At the moment the tech-enabled devices are available only in the US, as South African legislation does not yet allow for hearing aids to be sold over the counter.

Our B2B technology, which is focused on the audiologist and clinician, are available here under our brand hearX, to be used for professional services. The Lexie tech is currently only available in the US, mainly for legislative reasons. Nic Klopper, CEO - Lexie Hearing

