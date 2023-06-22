Banks' role in fighting corruption: 'They can unbank those clients'
John Maytham speaks with Simon Mantell, owner of Mantelli’s Biscuits
The new National Lotteries Commissioner, Jodi Scholtz, has recently spoken about her desire to clean up the national lotteries commission (NLC) and fight corruption.
Mantell says that he is in awe of Scholtz but says she will need help and the help she needs must in part come from the banks.
He says that with the corruption in the NLC, when huge amounts of money of money were flowing in with inconsistent outflows, banks should have identified this as a red flag.
He adds that banks have the tools to identify irregular or suspicious bank activity.
In exactly the same way as if you went to the bank and tried to deposit R50 000 in notes, you would be put through the wringer.Simon Mantell, Owner - Mantelli’s Biscuits
Mantell believes that if we do not have the capacity in our country to catch and convict those guilty of corruption, then banks can help by stopping suspicious activity at the source.
They have the opportunity to unbank those clients.Simon Mantell, Owner - Mantelli’s Biscuits
If you unbank those clients then they cannot do business.Simon Mantell, Owner - Mantelli’s Biscuits
