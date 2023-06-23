Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers





Bongani Bingwa interviews Hanno Teuteberg, Retired Rear Admiral from the South African Navy.

After an edge-of-the-seat search for a Titanic-bound submersible, United State authorities announced on Thursday that the vessel has suffered a 'catastrophic implosion'.

The vessel lost contact with its mother ship about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive and did not resurface as expected, which lead to an extensive search and rescue operation.

According to reports, the tail cone and other debris from the missing submersible were found 1600 feet (less than 500 metres) from the bow of the Titanic, about 13 000 feet deep in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Teuteberg says that, fortunately, the implosion must've happened 'extremely quickly', preventing a tortuous death.

The Titanic-bound submersible that went missing with five people on board suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” US Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger said. https://t.co/vNlNH6yr0Y pic.twitter.com/449BJK2433 ' CNN (@CNN) June 22, 2023

Unfortunately, I think most felt that this could only have one ending. Hanno Teuteberg, Retired Rear Admiral – South African Navy

There's always risk involved and in this case, going down to the Titanic on an experimental craft; there's probably quite a bit of risk involved. Hanno Teuteberg, Retired Rear Admiral – South African Navy

