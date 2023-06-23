31 suspected illegal miners die at Free State mine
JOHANNESBURG - At least 31 suspected illegal miners have died at a mine in Welkom, in the Free State.
According to the Mineral Resources department, the group died last month, in a ventilation shaft that was last operational in the 1990s.
The department was alerted by Lesotho's Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the deaths of the suspected illegal miners.
Mineral Resources added that it was also informed that three of the bodies were retrieved and brought to the surface by other suspected zama-zamas.
It has further been determined that methane levels at the mine ventilation are too high, meaning search teams cannot be dispatched due to safety concerns.
The department said the bodies are still underground, pending efforts with relevant stakeholders to retrieve them.
Details surrounding the deaths are unclear, but the department said it was investigating.
This article first appeared on EWN : 31 suspected illegal miners die at Free State mine
More from Local
No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni
The Oldenburg regional court issued an arrest warrant for the former Steinhoff CEO who was a no-show at the start of his trial in Germany where he faces fraud charges.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.Read More
[WATCH] Traffic police and motorist get into a heated row
Motorist expert and journalist Marius Roberts had a heated exchange with a traffic officer.Read More
Banks' role in fighting corruption: 'They can unbank those clients'
Corruption is a huge problem in our society and banks may have a part to play in stamping it out.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Time for the old has ended, it's time for the new' - Bongani Baloyi
Xiluva political party leader Bongani Baloyi discusses his life, political career and favourite music.Read More
ANC taking cadre deployment matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal
The ANC is going to the Supreme Court of Appeal about the handing over of cadre deployment records to the DA.Read More
[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'
Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!Read More