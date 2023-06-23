Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
[WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster

23 June 2023 8:39 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
The Simpsons

The Simpsons 'predicted' Donald Trump's presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic and now the OceanGate submarine implosion.

The Simpsons is an animated adult satirical depiction of American life, where a working-class father, Homer Simpson, and his family deal with comical situations and the ups and downs of life in the town of Springfield while commenting on societal issues, politics and groupthink.

The series is in its 34th season and has aired over 700 episodes since its inception in 1989.

It's uncanny how the dark-humoured show has 'predicted' a number of newsworthy events over the years.

1) The disappearance of the titanic submarine

In this episode, Homer goes on an expedition along with a man who he believes to be his biological father.

The man takes Homer Simpson out on his ship and reveals to him that there is a lost treasure of a sunken ship called 'Piso Mojado'. Homer and his biological father decide to explore the depth of the ocean in submersibles. However, during their excursions, Homer's submersible gets stuck in a coral cave.

He begins to lose consciousness as oxygen levels fall in his vessel. But he is shown waking up in a hospital three days later...

2) A pandemic takes over the world

In the episode, a viral outbreak from Japan called the “Osaka Flu” makes its way to Springfield. Once there, the town spirals into chaos.

What the episode predicted perfectly was the mass hysteria and unrest that a pandemic would bring, serving as an eerily accurate foreshadowing of life during the COVID era.

3) A FIFA scandal involving the World Cup

Homer is selected to be a ref in Brazil for the World Cup after FIFA reveals that all their refs have been bribed and aren’t reliable.

Just one year later, FIFA would be rocked by a very real bribery scandal, and almost 40 people were indicted on charges of bribery, racketeering, and conspiracy.

4) Trump becomes President of the USA

In the episode, Bart is shown a glimpse of what his family is up to some 30 years into the future. While Bart has become a total bum, Lisa has just been elected president. Her predecessor? Donald Trump.

5) Richard Branson goes to outer space

The episode shows one scene where Richard Branson is admiring his art collection while floating in space. Branson did end up going to space in one of his Virgin Galactic spacecraft in 2021.

6) Disney buys 20th Century Fox

At the end of this episode (19 years ago), there’s a sign that reads “20th Century Fox… A Division of Walt Disney Co" which happened in 2019.

7) America's National Security Agency (NSA) is revealed to be spying on the public

In The Simpsons Movie... the family is overheard talking on a train by surveillance operatives at the National Security Agency (NSA).

In 2013, the Edward Snowden scandal would prove that the NSA really was listening in on public conversations through telephone calls and was keeping tabs on what people looked at online.

8) The Capitol Hill attack... in 1996

While this happened in 2022, an episode predicted this one in 1996.

Uncanny or do they have an inside source somewhere?

Either way... the writers of this are on FIRE!


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster




