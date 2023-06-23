[WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster
The Simpsons is an animated adult satirical depiction of American life, where a working-class father, Homer Simpson, and his family deal with comical situations and the ups and downs of life in the town of Springfield while commenting on societal issues, politics and groupthink.
The series is in its 34th season and has aired over 700 episodes since its inception in 1989.
It's uncanny how the dark-humoured show has 'predicted' a number of newsworthy events over the years.
1) The disappearance of the titanic submarine
In this episode, Homer goes on an expedition along with a man who he believes to be his biological father.
The man takes Homer Simpson out on his ship and reveals to him that there is a lost treasure of a sunken ship called 'Piso Mojado'. Homer and his biological father decide to explore the depth of the ocean in submersibles. However, during their excursions, Homer's submersible gets stuck in a coral cave.
He begins to lose consciousness as oxygen levels fall in his vessel. But he is shown waking up in a hospital three days later...
The Simpsons really predicted the titanic submarine situation .. and that they would completely run out of oxygen (watch till the end) this is actually scary. pic.twitter.com/xOWtE6DTQq' Qura (@Qurandale) June 22, 2023
2) A pandemic takes over the world
In the episode, a viral outbreak from Japan called the “Osaka Flu” makes its way to Springfield. Once there, the town spirals into chaos.
What the episode predicted perfectly was the mass hysteria and unrest that a pandemic would bring, serving as an eerily accurate foreshadowing of life during the COVID era.
3) A FIFA scandal involving the World Cup
Homer is selected to be a ref in Brazil for the World Cup after FIFA reveals that all their refs have been bribed and aren’t reliable.
Just one year later, FIFA would be rocked by a very real bribery scandal, and almost 40 people were indicted on charges of bribery, racketeering, and conspiracy.
4) Trump becomes President of the USA
In the episode, Bart is shown a glimpse of what his family is up to some 30 years into the future. While Bart has become a total bum, Lisa has just been elected president. Her predecessor? Donald Trump.
5) Richard Branson goes to outer space
The episode shows one scene where Richard Branson is admiring his art collection while floating in space. Branson did end up going to space in one of his Virgin Galactic spacecraft in 2021.
6) Disney buys 20th Century Fox
At the end of this episode (19 years ago), there’s a sign that reads “20th Century Fox… A Division of Walt Disney Co" which happened in 2019.
7) America's National Security Agency (NSA) is revealed to be spying on the public
In The Simpsons Movie... the family is overheard talking on a train by surveillance operatives at the National Security Agency (NSA).
In 2013, the Edward Snowden scandal would prove that the NSA really was listening in on public conversations through telephone calls and was keeping tabs on what people looked at online.
8) The Capitol Hill attack... in 1996
While this happened in 2022, an episode predicted this one in 1996.
Uncanny or do they have an inside source somewhere?
Either way... the writers of this are on FIRE!
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Simpsons_Graffiti_Unterf%C3%BChrung_Friedrichspark.jpg
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+
The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for.Read More
[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois
'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September.Read More
Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles
From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles.Read More
Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper!
The American singer is known for smash hits such as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'.Read More
From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show
Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape Town.Read More
Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+
‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is bringing futuristic African stories to Disney+.Read More
12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials
It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it.Read More
Happy 41st birthday, Prince William!
Happy birthday to the Prince of Wales! Here are five things you may not know about Prince William.Read More
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify
The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'Read More