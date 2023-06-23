Why you’re more likely to drink when you’re happy than when you’re sad

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
31 suspected illegal miners die at Free State mine According to the Mineral Resources department, the group died last month, in a ventilation shaft that was last operational in the... 23 June 2023 7:49 AM
No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni The Oldenburg regional court issued an arrest warrant for the former Steinhoff CEO who was a no-show at the start of his trial in... 23 June 2023 6:47 AM
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
View all Local
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around' While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capt... 23 June 2023 7:08 AM
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn't a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
View all Politics
Is it your bank's fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group. 22 June 2023 7:19 PM
View all Business
Why you're more likely to drink when you're happy than when you're sad Contrary to popular belief, we may actually be more likely to drink more when we're happy. 23 June 2023 10:13 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work. 22 June 2023 4:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia. 22 June 2023 6:37 PM
702 Walk The Talk is coming back! Gauteng is abuzz with the news after Bongani Bingwa announced it on air, 702 Walk the Talk is back! 22 June 2023 7:36 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster The Simpsons 'predicted' Donald Trump's presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic and now the OceanGate submarine implosion. 23 June 2023 8:39 AM
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+ The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for. 22 June 2023 12:06 PM
[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois 'I'm taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September. 22 June 2023 9:58 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic's wreckage. 22 June 2023 7:11 PM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z's Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Opinion
Why you’re more likely to drink when you’re happy than when you’re sad

Contrary to popular belief, we may actually be more likely to drink more when we’re happy.

There’s a long-held belief that people drink alcohol in excess to drown their sorrows.

But recent research into mood and drinking has found the opposite is also true.

Using data from 69 studies (12,394 people in total) in the US, Canada, France and Australia, all of which employed surveys to assess mood and drinking levels, the researchers found no evidence that people drank more on days when they felt down.

Rather surprisingly, however, people tended to drink – and drink heavily – on days when they were in a good mood.

The authors found that participants were between 6% and 28% more likely to drink on days they were in a good mood, and 17%-23% more likely to binge drink (having more than four or five drinks within a few hours) on these days.

These findings suggest that, contrary to popular belief, we may actually be more likely to drink in excess when we’re happy than when we’re feeling down.

So, what explains this phenomenon? In our research, we have identified several possible factors.

‘Desire thinking’

Drinking is associated with a thought process called “desire thinking”.

This is a way of thinking that’s geared towards anticipating positive outcomes from certain experiences, based on the associations we have with that experience.

Before we drink, we tend to have an expectation of it based on past experiences – such as how the alcohol will taste, the feeling of being intoxicated, or the idea that alcohol will make us more interesting.

We may also have positive memories from other times we drank.

If so, the next time we think about having a drink, we may immediately default to thinking of it in a positive light.

This can then lead to “prolonged self-talk”, where we remind ourselves of the reasons for drinking – such as because you did well at work, or because the weather’s nice.

Both this and desire thinking can combine to maintain positive mood and expectations – intensifying the cravings for alcohol.

Adding another layer of positivity to the mix, our research has also found that people tend to hold what we call positive “meta-cognitive beliefs” regarding the usefulness of desire thinking.

In other words, when desire thinking makes us crave alcohol by reminding us of all the good things that come with drinking, we’re likely to trust that positive thought and see it as a good thing.

Thinking positively about the positive experiences we’re about to have may increase our motivation to drink more.

The downside to this potent cocktail of positive thoughts and feelings is that it appears to be incredibly hard to control and resist.

For example, there’s evidence that positive beliefs can make us feel like we’re less in control of our thinking and behaviour.

Taking control

In our clinical research with addiction and various other mental health conditions, we have found that being able to control the way we think about things – whether that thinking is positive or negative – is key to behavioural change and a balanced state of mind.

However, to take control of the way you think about something, you first need to become aware of your extended thought patterns.

The better you become at “thinking about your thinking”, the easier it is to control both your positive and negative thoughts.

Let’s say this thought pops into your mind: “I am feeling good – I deserve to drink this weekend.”

Instead of thinking more about this, choose to leave the thought alone – a technique called “detached mindfulness”.

It’s also worth reminding yourself that it’s difficult to stop craving something if you think about it a lot.

Try to think of the positive and negative thoughts you have as similar to receiving a text message.

We don’t always have control over whether the message we receive is good or bad, but we do have complete control over whether we choose to respond to it or not.

This will help to show you that you have control over your desire thinking – and therefore your drinking choices.

Positive mood has also been implicated in other addictive behaviours, such as nicotine use, gambling, and internet pornography addiction.

This tells us that positive mood may not be the pathway to a healthy body and mind, as we might believe.

Instead, what may be important is the ability to be flexible in the way we think and behave around positive and negative moods – and in particular, knowing that we can always make choices in how we behave, regardless of our patterns of thinking.

This article was published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on 947 : Why you're more likely to drink when you're happy than when you're sad




