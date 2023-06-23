Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight

23 June 2023 9:54 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
John Maytham
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Who would YOU bet your money on?

Adam Gilchrist reports on the day's global news, including Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agreeing to a cage fight on Twitter.

Skip to 4:36 for Gilchrist's view on this one.

Who would win a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

We might find out soon!

When rumours swirled that the Facebook boss - who is also a Jiu-Jitsu enthusiast - was looking for a rival, the Space X and Tesla founder tweeted that he was “up for a cage match". Mr Zuckerberg then posted a screenshot of the tweet with the caption, “Send me location".

Musk's tweet and Zuckerberg's response made global headlines... watch below:

Musk, who admits to not working out, 'revealed' his go-to move as being the 'walrus' and it involves just laying on top of someone until they pass out.

Gilchrist says he wouldn't mess with Zuckerberg who's already won multiple Jiu-Jitsu competitions.

Which billionaire will you root for?

Scroll up to listen to all of today's trending world news.


This article first appeared on KFM : Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight




