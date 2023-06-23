



Nineteen-year-old Suleman Dawood, who was one of the five people on board the Titanic submersible, was ‘terrified’ of going on the trip.

He was on the sub with his father, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and the youngest victim on the lost vessel.

Family of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood issues statement thanking “all those involved in the rescue operations” surrounding OceanGate's Titan submersible and offering “heartfelt condolences to the families of the other passengers.” https://t.co/hyGnM7CdXp pic.twitter.com/nXUlqrhDRG ' ABC News (@ABC) June 23, 2023

RELATED: Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck

Speaking to NBC News, his aunt and sister of Shahzada, Azmeh, said the teenager ‘wasn’t very up for it’ and felt ‘terrified’.

He still ended up going on the trip because it fell over Father’s Day weekend and he was eager to spend time with his dad who was passionate about the stories of the Titanic.

"I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath... It's been crippling, to be honest,” Azmeh says.

The family was devastated when OceanGate, the company behind the expedition, on Thursday (22 June) confirmed that all five passengers aboard were presumed dead.

The US Coast Guard noted that the debris found in the search area was consistent with a ‘catastrophic implosion’.

RELATED: Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible

“I feel disbelief… It's an unreal situation... It's been unlike any experience I've ever had."

This article first appeared on 947 : Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family