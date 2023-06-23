Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
31 suspected illegal miners die at Free State mine According to the Mineral Resources department, the group died last month, in a ventilation shaft that was last operational in the... 23 June 2023 7:49 AM
No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni The Oldenburg regional court issued an arrest warrant for the former Steinhoff CEO who was a no-show at the start of his trial in... 23 June 2023 6:47 AM
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
View all Local
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around' While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capt... 23 June 2023 7:08 AM
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
View all Politics
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group. 22 June 2023 7:19 PM
View all Business
Why you’re more likely to drink when you’re happy than when you’re sad Contrary to popular belief, we may actually be more likely to drink more when we’re happy. 23 June 2023 10:13 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work. 22 June 2023 4:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia. 22 June 2023 6:37 PM
702 Walk The Talk is coming back! Gauteng is abuzz with the news after Bongani Bingwa announced it on air, 702 Walk the Talk is back! 22 June 2023 7:36 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster The Simpsons 'predicted' Donald Trump's presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic and now the OceanGate submarine implosion. 23 June 2023 8:39 AM
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+ The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for. 22 June 2023 12:06 PM
[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois 'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September. 22 June 2023 9:58 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 7:11 PM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
International

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

23 June 2023 9:59 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

The 19-year-old Suleman Dawood was on the sub with his father for Father's Day weekend.

Nineteen-year-old Suleman Dawood, who was one of the five people on board the Titanic submersible, was ‘terrified’ of going on the trip.

He was on the sub with his father, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and the youngest victim on the lost vessel.

RELATED: Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck

Speaking to NBC News, his aunt and sister of Shahzada, Azmeh, said the teenager ‘wasn’t very up for it’ and felt ‘terrified’.

He still ended up going on the trip because it fell over Father’s Day weekend and he was eager to spend time with his dad who was passionate about the stories of the Titanic.

"I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath... It's been crippling, to be honest,” Azmeh says.

The family was devastated when OceanGate, the company behind the expedition, on Thursday (22 June) confirmed that all five passengers aboard were presumed dead.

The US Coast Guard noted that the debris found in the search area was consistent with a ‘catastrophic implosion’.

RELATED: Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible

“I feel disbelief… It's an unreal situation... It's been unlike any experience I've ever had."


This article first appeared on 947 : Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family




23 June 2023 9:59 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from International

Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske

Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck

20 June 2023 10:20 AM

The submarine, which can hold up to five people, hosts tours of the Titanic wreckage for about $250 000 (R4.5m) per person.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from TikTok user, @sydneymorningherald account

[WATCH] Knock, knock, knocking on a coffins door: Dead woman comes alive at wake

14 June 2023 9:18 AM

Bella Montoya, a 76-year-old woman from Ecuador, was declared 'dead' by a doctor, only to knock on her coffin during her wake.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters from Working on Fire who were deployed to Edmonton, Canada to assist in stopping the Alberta wildfires. Picture: Working on Fire

'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada

12 June 2023 10:22 AM

Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire reports on the team's progress in containing Canada's wildfire outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa

1 June 2023 12:34 PM

A number of criminals and fugitives from around the world have been choosing to hide out in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from @officialfindmadeleine Instagram page Post date: 03 May 2023

Madeleine McCann’s parents issue satement marking 16 years since tragedy

3 May 2023 2:35 PM

Today, 16 years ago, Madeleine McCann disappeared. Her parents released a statement saying she's 'still very much missed.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

FBI accuses China of operating ‘secret police stations’

18 April 2023 11:27 AM

China has refuted the allegations, insisting that these are service centres for nationals overseas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay

A new world record? Spanish woman spends 500 days living alone in a cave

17 April 2023 3:27 PM

Extreme athlete, Beatriz Flamini, was part of an experiment closely monitored by scientists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia Su-27 rocket wing. Picture credit: pixabay

'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane

14 April 2023 12:29 PM

The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fitness ambassador Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks to EWN on 17 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

‘Hasta la vista, pothole’ – Arnold Schwarzenegger TARminates a hole in the road

13 April 2023 1:24 PM

The Hollywood actor and former governor of California posted a video on social media of him filling up a “giant pothole” that has caused upset in the neighbourhood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Ukrainian soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine

12 April 2023 2:11 PM

According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight

World

[WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

EFF resolute on continued land occupation, despite SCA ruling

23 June 2023 2:26 PM

Ntshavheni requests patience following inquest into Joemat-Pettersson's death

23 June 2023 1:43 PM

CT man arrested in connection with 8-year-old's death set to appear in court

23 June 2023 1:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA