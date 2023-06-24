Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open!

Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of my Life generic Soundtracks of my Life generic
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A powerful story of living with autism Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chic... 24 June 2023 11:22 AM
Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects,... 24 June 2023 9:37 AM
Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month. 24 June 2023 9:32 AM
View all Local
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences. 23 June 2023 2:39 PM
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around' While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capt... 23 June 2023 7:08 AM
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open! Rolling hills and grassland scenery will welcome 702Landers as they get together for 702 Walk the Talk, this time with a twist. 24 June 2023 10:51 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
View all Sport
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral' EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more. 23 June 2023 2:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open!

24 June 2023 10:51 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
702 Walk the Talk
#MTN702Walk
702WalktheTalk
#WTT2020
#letswalkthetalk

Rolling hills and grassland scenery will welcome 702Landers as they get together for 702 Walk the Talk, this time with a twist.

You probably heard Bongani Bingwa earlier this week announcing that the highly anticipated 702 Walk the Talk is making a comeback. But the big news has been made public - for 2023, organizers have chosen a truly remarkable venue to host the event – Maropeng in the Cradle of Humankind - a world heritage site.

With its breathtaking rolling hills and grassland walks, this event promises to be a unique and memorable experience for all participants.

Sunday 20 August 20th will see walkers of all ages and abilities come together, hosted by Gauteng Tourism Authority. And whether you prefer a leisurely stroll or a more challenging distance, the 702 Walk the Talk has something for everyone.

For those guardians accompanying children under the age of 5, or for persons with disabilities there is a specially designed 3km walk which allows for prams and wheelchairs. For those who would like to explore the scenic surroundings further afield, there are 5km and 8km to choose from. All entries include a personalized number, a t-shirt, and a medal.

While animals have been a large part of the 702 Walk the Talk experience in the past, we regret no pets are allowed at Maropeng due to the sensitive natural habitat.

The 702 Walk the Talk has always been more than just a walk. It's a celebration of community, unity and the joy of being outdoors. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit walkthetalk.co.za - the official Walk the Talk page.




24 June 2023 10:51 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
702 Walk the Talk
#MTN702Walk
702WalktheTalk
#WTT2020
#letswalkthetalk

More from Lifestyle

© stockbroker/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend

23 June 2023 5:01 PM

If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Masked Singer SA unveiled its panellist for the pilot season. Picture: Supplied/Screenshot from Twitter

The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show

23 June 2023 3:21 PM

The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deal or No Deal SA winner 'Siya N'. Picture: Supplied

Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins

23 June 2023 1:55 PM

Deal or No Deal SA has impacted the lives of South Africans with R2 million in winnings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Customer slams restaurant as unlawful for 10% tip

23 June 2023 1:02 PM

A video of a man complaining about a 10% tip after a meal in a restaurant has gone viral on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pixabay.com

Study reveals SA is home to the most dangerous drivers

23 June 2023 12:59 PM

South Africa is the country with the highest fatal road accidents overall across both genders, a study shows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'

[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'

23 June 2023 11:42 AM

The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Why you’re more likely to drink when you’re happy than when you’re sad

23 June 2023 10:13 AM

Contrary to popular belief, we may actually be more likely to drink more when we’re happy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com.

Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?

23 June 2023 9:31 AM

As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Lexie Hearing on Facebook @lexiehearing

SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)

22 June 2023 10:05 PM

Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

22 June 2023 8:57 PM

Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight

World

Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

City of Joburg launches solar geyser project in Finetown

24 June 2023 4:53 PM

Six dead in car crash near Mthatha

24 June 2023 4:37 PM

Ellis names final Banyana Banyana World Cup team

24 June 2023 3:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA