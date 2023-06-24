Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open!
You probably heard Bongani Bingwa earlier this week announcing that the highly anticipated 702 Walk the Talk is making a comeback. But the big news has been made public - for 2023, organizers have chosen a truly remarkable venue to host the event – Maropeng in the Cradle of Humankind - a world heritage site.
With its breathtaking rolling hills and grassland walks, this event promises to be a unique and memorable experience for all participants.
Sunday 20 August 20th will see walkers of all ages and abilities come together, hosted by Gauteng Tourism Authority. And whether you prefer a leisurely stroll or a more challenging distance, the 702 Walk the Talk has something for everyone.
For those guardians accompanying children under the age of 5, or for persons with disabilities there is a specially designed 3km walk which allows for prams and wheelchairs. For those who would like to explore the scenic surroundings further afield, there are 5km and 8km to choose from. All entries include a personalized number, a t-shirt, and a medal.
While animals have been a large part of the 702 Walk the Talk experience in the past, we regret no pets are allowed at Maropeng due to the sensitive natural habitat.
The 702 Walk the Talk has always been more than just a walk. It's a celebration of community, unity and the joy of being outdoors. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit walkthetalk.co.za - the official Walk the Talk page.
Source : 702
