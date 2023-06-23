[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Mandisa Zitha, Director of Encounters South Africa International Doc Film Festival.
What better way to celebrate their 25th anniversary than with an epic comeback?
Encounters Festival is back, captivating Joburgers, Capetonians and overall cinephiles with powerful, thought-provoking documentaries from across the globe.
The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023 at various locations around Johannesburg and Cape Town.
- In Cape Town: Ster-Kinekor V&A Waterfront, The Labia Theatre, The Bertha House Mowbray and The Bertha Movie House Isivivana Community Centre Khayelitsha.
- In Johannesburg: Ster-Kinekor The Zone @ Rosebank, The Bioscope Independent Cinema and Goethe-Institut Johannesburg.
We've managed to secure some of the most talked about films in the documentary circuit.. the films of the moment.Mandisa Zitha, Director – Encounters South Africa International Doc Film Festival
Source : Pexels: Kyle Loftus
