702 Drive with John Perlman
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral'

23 June 2023 2:05 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Action movie
netflix original movies
EB Inglis
Lunch with EB Inglis
movie reviews

EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more.

On Fridays at Kfm, EB Inglis reviews all things new in movies and series.

This week, our film fiend reviews the action sequel "Extraction Two" that's currently on Netflix.

If you haven't seen the trailer yet... watch it below before EB's review.

If you don't like spoilers, stop reading now...

EB says, Extraction Two picks up where the first one left off with Tyler Rake narrowly escaping death and then goes on a long road to recovery to begin his retirement.

But retirement can never just be that when a new mission presents itself and this time around, it's PERSONAL!

This gives the protagonist, Chris Hemsworth, the opportunity to delve deeper into the emotional state of his character - we love an emotional bae.

EB also gives props to the film's director, Sam Hargrave, who takes a loooong one-shot action sequence "to the next level" by beating the previous film's 12-minute action sequence to give us "a whopping 21-minute non-stop action shot."

Here's EB's full review.

@ebinglis #greenscreen My review of Extraction 2 on @Netflix South Africa #extraction2 #extraction2netflix #extractiontwo #extractionnetflix #netflixextraction #netflix ♬ original sound - EB Inglis

Overall, EB gives this one high praise and says it "definitely" gets his vote...

It's seldom that a sequel matches or surpasses its predecessor but this one has definitely done so. The violence is visceral. The action is breathtaking.

EB Inglis, Presenter - Lunch with EB Inglis

Scroll up to listen to the full review.


This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral'




