Deadline for Grade One and Grade Eight applications extended in Gauteng
The application period was set to close on 14 July but has been extended to 21 July.
This is to accommodate parents wanting to submit documents at school offices.
This will give parents the opportunity to apply after the school holidays which are from 23 June to 17 July.
The department says it has processed more than 400 000 applications since 15 June for the 2024 academic year.
Parents can apply online for their children at the GDE admissions website.
Source : smolaw11/123rf.com
More from Local
SPCA intervenes after man holds cat at knifepoint for meme
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervened after a man took pictures of himself aggressively handling his cat for a meme.Read More
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report
Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences.Read More
[WATCH] Parents find innovative way to keep children away from shopping shelves
Wouldn't it be great if you could say goodbye to all your kid's shopping problems once and for all?Read More
[POLL] South Africans slow to condemn Russia due to historical ties
According to a poll, the majority of South Africans feel that Russia is guilty of war crimes against the Ukraine.Read More
Judge Motata faces impeachment for 2007 drunk driving incident
Judge Nkola Motata faces impeachment 16 years after his drunk driving incident.Read More
[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'
The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...Read More
31 suspected illegal miners die at Free State mine
According to the Mineral Resources department, the group died last month, in a ventilation shaft that was last operational in the 1990s.Read More
No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni
The Oldenburg regional court issued an arrest warrant for the former Steinhoff CEO who was a no-show at the start of his trial in Germany where he faces fraud charges.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More