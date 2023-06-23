Deadline for Grade One and Grade Eight applications extended in Gauteng





The application period was set to close on 14 July but has been extended to 21 July.

This is to accommodate parents wanting to submit documents at school offices.

This will give parents the opportunity to apply after the school holidays which are from 23 June to 17 July.

The department says it has processed more than 400 000 applications since 15 June for the 2024 academic year.

Parents can apply online for their children at the GDE admissions website.