Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Discover the 5 pillars of wellness with Momentum Multiply

27 June 2023 9:43 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels & Sponsored Content
Tags:
Health and fitness
Momentum Multiply

Eat, Sleep, Breathe, Move & Connect. Here's why they are important.

Holistic wellness refers to staying healthy in all aspects of one’s life, whether physical, emotional, spiritual and social. This all-encompassing method is the focus behind Momentum Multiply’s new wellness rewards programmes, Multiply Engage and Multiply Inspire.

The five pillars of wellness are Eat, Sleep, Breathe, Move & Connect. We learned about how Multiply member’s have embraced these five pillars as part of the programmes when John Perlman was joined by Márcia Garcia Eugenio - Head of Incentivised Wellness at Momentum Multiply.

Listen to the full conversation below:

Eat

Multiply’s Eat pillar encourages people to make nutritious choices that fuel their bodies and minds. They aim to help people make healthier choices that are sustainable and delicious while showing that eating well can be cost-efficient and easy to understand. Find out how to practice mindful eating and make the most of every meal.

Sleep

Multiply offers tips and resources to help improve sleep habits while emphasizing the importance of recovery and rest. Learn how you can optimise your bedroom for the best quality sleep.

Breathe

Highlighting the benefits of meditation and mindfulness, the Breathe pillar shows how deep breathing can enhance focus, reduce stress and improve overall well-being. Here are 3 breathing techniques to help you relax throughout the day.

Move

Probably the most obvious and well-known pillar on the list, Move focuses on physical exercise in a way that suits each individual, whether they are a gym enthusiast or not. For those who struggle to make time for the gym, here are a few simple methods to incorporate movement into your daily routine.

Connect

The Connect pillar is one that might be difficult for a lot of people, since the Covid-19 pandemic has caused many of us to rely on digital methods for our social interactions. However, Multiply emphasizes the importance of meaningful relationships and how social connections are vital for one’s mental well-being. They’re also offering ways to strengthen your relationships and make new connections. Here’s how you can prioritise mental health in a hyper-connected world.

With a focus on Eat, Sleep, Move, Breathe, and Connect, Momentum Multiply rewards and supports healthier choices. The Multiply App unlocks an ecosystem and access to tools and research important to empower and boost holistic wellness. Visit their website to learn more about their latest advancements in health and wellness to help you live life multiplied.




