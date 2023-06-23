



South Africans are among the worse drivers in the world.

This is according to a recent study by Compare the Market Australia, which used statistics by The World Bank to compare fatal accident rates across different countries and genders.

Countries are ranked by how much higher their accident rate is for men than women, the country with the lowest number of accidents being ranked first.

The country with the lowest road mortality rate is the UK, followed by Japan in second and Germany in third place.

The Netherlands comes in at fourth place while Spain rounds off the top five.

“Interestingly, when it comes to female drivers in Japan, they actually feature lower down, ranking fifth behind Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands,” the study notes.

South Africa has the highest fatal road accident rate overall across both genders.

The country also has the largest gender gap in the number of fatal accidents – males at 34.9 per 100 000 people and females 9.9 per 100 000 people.

However, it is important to note there were far fewer women driving on South African roads than men.

This article first appeared on 947 : Study reveals SA is home to the most dangerous drivers