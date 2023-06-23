



Kylie Minogue's Padam Padam is the lead single from her 16th studio album since 2018 (that's a five-year hiatus), making the world of TikTok dance and Twitter memes go viral.

Listen to the bop below so you can see exactly what we're talking about.

Padam Padam was released on 18 May and it's Minogue's first single from her upcoming recordTension.

Since its release, the hit's amassed millions of streams, spurred memes, inspired choreography videos and received the warm embrace of Gen Zs on the internet.

The electro pop track is not only "catchy-as-hell" but it's also in line with a comeback trend of various sub genres within dance music from the late nineties and early 2000’s.

Minogue released this one at the age of 55, becoming the first female artist in the United Kingdom to have number one albums across five decades - making her an ICON and a LEGEND!

In a recent interview, the breast cancer survivor says the song became "everyone's song" and is "empowering especially for women of her age".

Padam Padam means heartbeat, but it's morphed into a greeting, farewell and an expression for having fun which people are doing all over social media.

The song is increasingly popular on TikTok where it's the background sound to a specific dance trend.

@stuartandfrancis Do you know what Padam Padam means? Being gay and having fun!! So if someone asks you what you doing tonight? you say…. ‘Padam Padam’ ♬ Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue

While Twitter and Instagram users create memes around the song title...

One thing's for sure, Kylie Minogue remains an icon.

If you want this one on the Kfm 94.5 playlist, visit www.kfm.co.za

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam