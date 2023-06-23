[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam
Kylie Minogue's Padam Padam is the lead single from her 16th studio album since 2018 (that's a five-year hiatus), making the world of TikTok dance and Twitter memes go viral.
Listen to the bop below so you can see exactly what we're talking about.
Padam Padam was released on 18 May and it's Minogue's first single from her upcoming recordTension.
Since its release, the hit's amassed millions of streams, spurred memes, inspired choreography videos and received the warm embrace of Gen Zs on the internet.
The electro pop track is not only "catchy-as-hell" but it's also in line with a comeback trend of various sub genres within dance music from the late nineties and early 2000’s.
Minogue released this one at the age of 55, becoming the first female artist in the United Kingdom to have number one albums across five decades - making her an ICON and a LEGEND!
In a recent interview, the breast cancer survivor says the song became "everyone's song" and is "empowering especially for women of her age".
Padam Padam means heartbeat, but it's morphed into a greeting, farewell and an expression for having fun which people are doing all over social media.
The song is increasingly popular on TikTok where it's the background sound to a specific dance trend.
@brookieandjessie
padam♬ Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
@stuartandfrancis
Do you know what Padam Padam means? Being gay and having fun!! So if someone asks you what you doing tonight? you say…. ‘Padam Padam’♬ Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
@dressingroom3.3 The boys of the Opera Populaire - choreography by @HOLLYWOOD #phantomoftheopera #theatre #westend #camack #hismajestystheatre #musicaltheatre #padam #kylieminogue #pride #londonpride2023 #flunkys #fyp ♬ Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
@kylieminogue #duet with @Hobbycraft Wimbledon #hobbycraft ♬ Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
While Twitter and Instagram users create memes around the song title...
May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023
One thing's for sure, Kylie Minogue remains an icon.
If you want this one on the Kfm 94.5 playlist, visit www.kfm.co.za
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kylie_Minogue_1_(4515615).jpg
More from Entertainment
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral'
EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more.Read More
[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'
The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...Read More
[WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster
The Simpsons 'predicted' Donald Trump's presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic and now the OceanGate submarine implosion.Read More
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+
The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for.Read More
[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois
'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September.Read More
Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles
From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles.Read More
Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper!
The American singer is known for smash hits such as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'.Read More
From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show
Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape Town.Read More
Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+
‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is bringing futuristic African stories to Disney+.Read More