Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report
John Maytham interviews Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, Lawson Naidoo.
It's been one year since the highly anticipated State Capture Report was handed to President Ramaphosa.
However, one year later Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says that not much has changed since then, highlighting the slow response from Parliament.
RELATED: Zondo calls for a permanent anti-state capture committee in Parliament
Zondo was speaking at a colloquium organised by the Human Sciences Research Council on Thursday, when the remarks were made.
Naidoo seconds Zondo's statement, adding that Parliament has not taken the issue seriously, but instead were defensive and unable to counter what Zondo said.
Naidoo adds that we're now left facing the consequences, such as being grey-listed, because of a delayed Parliament.
If Parliament have actually done anything, then surely they would've highlighted the actual steps they had taken.Lawson Naidoo, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
If state capture were to occur again, would Parliament be able to react any differently? And I'm afraid the answer is no.Lawson Naidoo, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
There's no sense of urgency.Lawson Naidoo, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report
Source : GCIS
