[WATCH] Customer slams restaurant as unlawful for 10% tip





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What is an acceptable amount to tip for a restaurant meal?

A furious customer complaining about paying a higher tip in a restaurant is TRENDING.

The man complained on social media about 10% tipping after a meal.

He added that the tip was unlawful and unethical.

Scroll up to see what else is going viral.