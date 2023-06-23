[WATCH] Customer slams restaurant as unlawful for 10% tip
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What is an acceptable amount to tip for a restaurant meal?
A furious customer complaining about paying a higher tip in a restaurant is TRENDING.
The man complained on social media about 10% tipping after a meal.
He added that the tip was unlawful and unethical.
@arcreactor4 This is robbery, restaurants should be paying their own staff and not be making clients pay tips to cover their costs. This is unlawful and unethical. @BROCKA you will never see us again, also to find out you are part of LA Rocca group... I've stopped going there for years and just got reminded of why I'm right #robbery #tips #resturants #poor #tasteless #disgusting #clients #centurycity #capetown #service ♬ Babel - Gustavo Bravetti
