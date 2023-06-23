[POLL] South Africans slow to condemn Russia due to historical ties
Clarence Ford speaks with Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN reporter
The South African government has adopted a "neutral" stance on the war in Ukraine, which many in the international community do not support.
A recent poll suggests 60% of South Africans who are older than 18 think Russia is guilty of war crimes.
However, 45% think it does make sense for South Africa to support Russia based on our history.
Those historical ties that South Africa has with Russia makes it very difficult for South Africans to outright want to condemn Russia.Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Reporter
Despite this Dentlinger says that over 50% do think Russia should withdraw from Ukraine, and many thought supporting Ukraine would be better for South Africa if they had to choose.
People are very much aware of the impact that this invasion is having on food prices, on fuel prices… the impact of the continent on a whole.Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Reporter
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [POLL] South Africans slow to condemn Russia due to historical ties
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_185766220_riga-latvia-may-6-2022-a-poster-of-russian-president-vladimir-putin-appeared-on-the-building-of-the-.html?vti=mymhjsh7trxa8rgl9w-2-109
