[WATCH] Parents find innovative way to keep children away from shopping shelves
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What is your shopping experience like with your children?
A video showing parents' innovative plan to prevent their kids from grabbing shelves in a shop is trending.
Parents always have anxiety entering a shop with children as they grab anything they see on the shelves, but these ones had a plan.
The kids were distracted by two packs of toilet paper that had to be grabbed and placed on a shelf so that sweets and toys would not be demanded.
The best plan to keep them from grabbing stuff from the shelves 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/tC8uXs54YA' 马利国 Comrade Bae 😊🇿🇦🇨🇳🇷🇺 (@MajavuThabiso) June 20, 2023
