SPCA intervenes after man holds cat at knifepoint for meme





An aspiring comedian, Jayden Faans, tried to create a funny post by holding his cat tightly by the throat with a knife in its face on 20 June.

Animal lovers, of course, did not find this funny.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted to this post and quickly sprung to action.

They requested the help of animal lovers via social media, and were able to track down the poster's residential address within two days.

According to the SPCA’s website, Inspector Theo Arendolf responded and found Mr Faans at his place of residence on the afternoon of 22 June.

Both the cat in the meme, and another cat on the property were taken and are now safely at the SPCA.

Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse said that Faans has been issued with a warning and both cats are being assessed by a vet.

Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Following this, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA urged everyone to be responsible with the content they create and remember that being cruel to animals is never funny.

