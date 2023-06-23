The Midday Report Express: 31 illegal miners die in shaft collapse





The lead story on The Midday Report today are the deaths of at least 31 suspected illegal miners, who are believed to have died in an abandoned mine collapse in Welkom.

According to the Mineral Resources department, the group actually died last month, in a ventilation shaft that was last operational in the 1990s. Details surrounding the deaths remain clouded, but the department said it will continue its investigation.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo and Bench Marks Foundation lead researcher David van Wyk.

We have been saying that the question of illegal mining in this country is a problematic thing and it cannot be utterly reduced into the boundaries of South Africa [...] This is one typical case, where the incident, it's alleged to have happened in South Africa, but it is done by people who don't belong to South Africa. Sahlulele Luzipo - Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy

[That mine] was last operational in the 1990s. It's now 30 years later and that mine is still not closed, it's still not rehabilitated. It's still not secured. So if we want to look for criminals, we must look at the criminals who abandoned the mines. David van Wyk - Lead Researcher, Bench Marks Foundation

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

The Gift Of Givers continues to help those affected by the Western Cape Floods.

The 11th SA Aids Conference draws to a close, as shocking revelations about infection rates among the youth continue to soar.

The Western Cape ANC Conference gets underway, and Section 194 Inquiry Chair, Richard Dyanty, vying for the top position.

