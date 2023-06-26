[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'
Clarence Ford interviews Carla B about what it means to be coloured.
"Not white enough", "not black enough"; Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa.
Carla says that it wasn't until she was in grade 7 that she heard, or was referred to as 'coloured'.
She adds that throughout her life, she's often felt a sense of shame referring to or identifying herself as coloured.
That is a question I've heard my whole life; what are you, what are you?Carla B, Klip Innie Bos
Why do we feel such great shame at saying we are coloured?Carla B, Klip Innie Bos
It's the not knowing that scares us, and so then we turn to the boxes and the labels and the categories; that's what's safe.Carla B, Klip Innie Bos
A lot of us are so disconnected from our ancestry, from our heritage...It's a big part of whether people feel like they belong or not.Carla B, Klip Innie Bos
