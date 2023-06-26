



Clarence Ford interviews Carla B about what it means to be coloured.

"Not white enough", "not black enough"; Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa.

Carla says that it wasn't until she was in grade 7 that she heard, or was referred to as 'coloured'.

She adds that throughout her life, she's often felt a sense of shame referring to or identifying herself as coloured.

Bo-Kaap. Wikimedia Commons/ Ad Meskens

RELATED: Are you sturvy or gam? Understanding the complexities of coloured language

That is a question I've heard my whole life; what are you, what are you? Carla B, Klip Innie Bos

Why do we feel such great shame at saying we are coloured? Carla B, Klip Innie Bos

It's the not knowing that scares us, and so then we turn to the boxes and the labels and the categories; that's what's safe. Carla B, Klip Innie Bos

A lot of us are so disconnected from our ancestry, from our heritage...It's a big part of whether people feel like they belong or not. Carla B, Klip Innie Bos

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'