[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend
Bianca Resnekov speaks with Rafiq Wagiet, Chanel September and Maxine Peters for all their weekend recommendations.
If you want some incredible educational entertainment in the comfort of your own home, podcasts are the perfect place to look.
Wagiet recommends the Armchair Explorer, which has some of the greatest adventurers from around the world sharing their incredible stories.
Each episode is cut documentary style and is set to music and cinematic effects to create an immersive storytelling experience.Rafiq Wagiet, Producer - Primedia Broadcasting
You can tune in to the Armchair Explorer on your favourite podcatcher.
If you would prefer your entertainment to be visual, you can catch No Hard Feelings at the cinema.
Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Bath, a woman agrees to date a wealthy families introverted son in exchange for a car.
If you are in search of something light then this film is certainly for you.Chanel September, EWN reporter
If you are not feeling the rom-com vibe, you can catch the Sci-Fi comedy drama Asteroid City directed by Wes Anderson.
On the small screen, this weekend you can watch the first installment in the John Wick franchise on eTV this Sunday at 8PM, Rouge on DSTV Sunday 8 PM or on the me channel at Monday 10 PM the Time Travelers Wife.
Listen to the interview above for more.
