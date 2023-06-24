Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi





The Derrick Spencer Soccer Festival has been staged since 2009 with the aim of unearthing local talent in Kwa-Zulu Natal. The tournament takes place in Eshowe this weekend, with a legends match being the highlight of the football programme.

Spencer played for the likes of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns before retiring and has been giving back to the community through the tournament ever since.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Spencer reflected on his decision to retire and what the tournament means to him.

Leaving the game was a tough one. I miss the game, the dressing room and I miss the team environment. The decision to retire was not an easy one. Derrick Spencer, Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns Defender

I’ve got a tournament that I have been running since 2009 to try give back to the community and we have a legends game just before the final as well. I’ve got a good team for the legends side and all the KZN legends will be there. Derrick Spencer, Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns Defender

Spencer was joined in studio by some of the Chiefs legends who will be taking part in the tournament with Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks and Cyril Nzama all weighing on what they think about the current Chiefs side.

I don’t like what I am seeing. We are not getting quality players in that team. There are smaller clubs that have more quality players. I’m saying this because I want to see the club doing better and challenging Sundowns and even Pirates. Chiefs started resting on their laurels, back then it was a doorway to stardom but that’s not the case anymore. They aren’t working as hard as they should to bring Chiefs back to where they were. Brian Baloyi, Former Kaizer Chiefs Goalkeeper

Fredericks echoed those sentiments and said the club needs to do more to attract the best players.

If you played for Chiefs and Pirates, that changed your life. Other teams have now come into play and they are prepared to offer more. It’s not only about the badge attracting the players. There are aspects other than loyalty at play these days. Stanton Fredericks, Former Kaizer Chiefs Midfielder

This article first appeared on 947 : Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi