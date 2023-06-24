Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi

Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of my Life generic Soundtracks of my Life generic
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A powerful story of living with autism Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chic... 24 June 2023 11:22 AM
Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects,... 24 June 2023 9:37 AM
Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month. 24 June 2023 9:32 AM
View all Local
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences. 23 June 2023 2:39 PM
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around' While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capt... 23 June 2023 7:08 AM
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open! Rolling hills and grassland scenery will welcome 702Landers as they get together for 702 Walk the Talk, this time with a twist. 24 June 2023 10:51 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
View all Sport
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral' EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more. 23 June 2023 2:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi

24 June 2023 8:20 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Stanton Fredericks
Brian Baloyi
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this weekend in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The Derrick Spencer Soccer Festival has been staged since 2009 with the aim of unearthing local talent in Kwa-Zulu Natal. The tournament takes place in Eshowe this weekend, with a legends match being the highlight of the football programme.

Spencer played for the likes of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns before retiring and has been giving back to the community through the tournament ever since.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Spencer reflected on his decision to retire and what the tournament means to him.

Leaving the game was a tough one. I miss the game, the dressing room and I miss the team environment. The decision to retire was not an easy one.

Derrick Spencer, Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns Defender

I’ve got a tournament that I have been running since 2009 to try give back to the community and we have a legends game just before the final as well. I’ve got a good team for the legends side and all the KZN legends will be there.

Derrick Spencer, Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns Defender

Spencer was joined in studio by some of the Chiefs legends who will be taking part in the tournament with Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks and Cyril Nzama all weighing on what they think about the current Chiefs side.

I don’t like what I am seeing. We are not getting quality players in that team. There are smaller clubs that have more quality players. I’m saying this because I want to see the club doing better and challenging Sundowns and even Pirates. Chiefs started resting on their laurels, back then it was a doorway to stardom but that’s not the case anymore. They aren’t working as hard as they should to bring Chiefs back to where they were.

Brian Baloyi, Former Kaizer Chiefs Goalkeeper

Fredericks echoed those sentiments and said the club needs to do more to attract the best players.

If you played for Chiefs and Pirates, that changed your life. Other teams have now come into play and they are prepared to offer more. It’s not only about the badge attracting the players. There are aspects other than loyalty at play these days.

Stanton Fredericks, Former Kaizer Chiefs Midfielder

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 947 : Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi




24 June 2023 8:20 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Stanton Fredericks
Brian Baloyi
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

More from Sport

Former Free State Stars head coach Luc Eymael. Picture: @FreeStateStars/Twitter.

Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job

23 June 2023 11:42 AM

Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former football coach and player, Zinedine Zidane. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Oleg Dubyna

Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane!

23 June 2023 9:06 AM

Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Nadine and her partner, Derick Hougaard. Picture: Nadine/Facebook

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma

22 June 2023 6:37 PM

He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

702 Walk The Talk is coming back!

22 June 2023 7:36 AM

Gauteng is abuzz with the news after Bongani Bingwa announced it on air, 702 Walk the Talk is back!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba

21 June 2023 8:14 PM

Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open

21 June 2023 7:58 PM

Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 1981.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

[WATCH] Aussie's Steve Smith trolled for infamous 'Sandpaper Gate' in England

21 June 2023 11:06 AM

A barmy army of English cricket fans tried to distract the Australian vice-captain by chanting a song reminding him of his infamous ball-tampering incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion

20 June 2023 8:31 PM

The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Adams in 2000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims

20 June 2023 8:13 PM

The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year contract.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Maritzburg United FC logo. Picture: Maritzburg United FC Facebook page.

'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia

20 June 2023 5:48 PM

Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight

World

Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

City of Joburg launches solar geyser project in Finetown

24 June 2023 4:53 PM

Six dead in car crash near Mthatha

24 June 2023 4:37 PM

Ellis names final Banyana Banyana World Cup team

24 June 2023 3:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA