'It will stay with me for the rest of my life’: EMPD officer on Boksburg blast
JOHANNESBURG - Saturday marks six months since the tragedy of the Boksburg tanker explosion that claimed the lives of at least 41 people.
On Christmas Eve, a fuel tanker exploded after it became wedged beneath a bridge approximately 100 metres from the Tambo Memorial Hospital.
The scenes on that fateful day remain etched in the minds of many who responded to assist.
One such person was warrant officer Adriaan Fourie of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s (EMPD) K9 Unit.
On Thursday, Fourie, together with his canine counterpart, K9 Gunner, received medals for their work in assisting with search and rescue efforts on the day.
Fourie was driving to work when the horrifying sound of a massive explosion reverberated through the streets of Boksburg.
Fourie, who specialises in explosives detection, explained how he immediately diverted towards the scene of the fuel tanker explosion.
“I drove into that thing in actual fact. When I stopped there, people were still running around and were [disorientated]. I worked in conjunction with Saps [South African Police Service] Search and Rescue and we started searching for missing people and body parts.”
Fourie said the horrors of what he witnessed that day would forever be etched in his memory.
“It was one of the ugliest scenes I have seen in my life, and I think it will stay with me for the rest of my life.”
Fourie was one of eight EMPD officers who received an award for their work regarding the Boksburg blast.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'It will stay with me for the rest of my life’: EMPD officer on Boksburg blast
