Partnerships necessary to address SA's challenges: Sooliman on Engen donation
CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, said a fuel donation it received would boost its ability to provide support to needy communities.
Engen Petroleum on Friday handed over an additional R3 million in fuel support for the relief group. This brings the company’s total fuel support to R11.5 million since 2019.
Gift of the Givers' founder and chairman, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the fuel would be used for flood relief support in the Western Cape.
"Our trucks are all over the show, we crossed low-lying bridges through water, the divers waiting on the side in case the truck and the drivers fall into the water to take them out," said Sooliman.
Sooliman highlighted the importance of partnerships to address the country's challenges.
"We need to learn to hold hands to work together in the interests of our country and our people...You know it could have been my child in Citrusdal or in Cederberg or in Wupperthal and Genadendal. You know it could be any of my kids stuck there, but we went in and made a difference, and they were extremely grateful for what happened".
Engen managing director and CEO, Seelan Naidoo said the company was committed to enriching the lives of people for a sustainable future.
"It's heartwarming to hear what goes into disaster recovery and what actually happens on the ground. We don't often hear that, we just hear about people being helped etc, but when you think about what goes into it and on the ground, it's heartwarming to hear.
This is done out of a sense of calling, not a paid job. You do it because you love what you're doing and that certainly comes through," said Naidoo.
#GiftOfTheGivers Disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, has been given a R3 million fuel donation. KB pic.twitter.com/izWklX8p5n' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 23, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Partnerships necessary to address SA's challenges: Sooliman on Engen donation
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ejgj04iG8NM
