Get tested for HIV in one minute
Health experts say South Africa is still not meeting its 95-95-95 targets when it comes to HIV and AIDS.
And barriers to HIV testing services in healthcare facilities remains a big stumbling block.
There are now hopes that testing for HIV and sexually transmitted infections can be fast tracked if South Africa's healthcare system has more access to rapid testing.
BioLytical Laboratories is the brainchild behind the game-changing rapid HIV tests.
It's described as easy to use and you'll have the result in one minute.
They are said to be highly accurate and have been through a number of clinical studies.
The tests are very specific and can be a useful tool for a health care provider or an individual in the home.
It's really critical that when people get their test done, they are provided with the results quickly so they can get the treatment they need. Ultimately' treatment is what will improve that individual's life and help us to stop transmission and improve public health overall.Josh Eades, BioLytical Laboratories chief scientific officer
Diagnostic testing is one of the key pillars of managing these types of diseases.
Without testing, people will not know their status.
But there remains a number of barriers to people getting tested such as access to healthcare.
South Africa has healthcare challenges in remote regions where clinics don't have sophisticated equipment or tests available. Our tests are easy to bring to that point of care so there can be a broader uptake of testing and more people can know their status.Josh Eades, BioLytical Laboratories chief scientific officer
Eades believes more education and public awareness is critical to increasing access to these tests.
Helping to support access to these tests through procurement and distribution and getting them out to communities would make a big difference in achieving the targets we need.Josh Eades, BioLytical Laboratories chief scientific officer
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Get tested for HIV in one minute
