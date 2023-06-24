Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala
DURBAN - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala said there had been over 200 arrests in connection with "construction mafia" syndicates countrywide.
These are armed groups who disrupt government building projects and demand money before allowing work to continue.
Various construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to these syndicates.
Zikalala said the government was addressing the problem and results were showing.
READ: Zikalala vows to end disruptions to KZN projects by 'construction mafia'
Zikalala said government had made some progress with curbing the trend of alleged construction hijackers known as "Amadela Ngokubona''.
“More than 200 individuals have been arrested throughout the country for disrupting construction sites.”
He said government wanted to see the suspects prosecuted.
“We will continue to work with the police, including ensuring that these people are prosecuted.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala
Source : @kzngov/Twitter
More from Local
A powerful story of living with autism
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’.Read More
Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion
The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month.Read More
Partnerships necessary to address SA's challenges: Sooliman on Engen donation
Engen Petroleum on Friday handed over an additional R3 million in fuel support for the relief group.Read More
Get tested for HIV in one minute
Sara-Jayne is joined by BioLytical Laboratories chief operating officer Hans Croukamp and chief scientific officer Josh Eades on rapid HIV testing.Read More
'It will stay with me for the rest of my life’: EMPD officer on Boksburg blast
Saturday marks six months since a fuel tanker exploded after it became wedged beneath a bridge near Tambo Memorial Hospital. At least 41 lives were lost and scenes of that fateful day remain etched in the minds of many responders.Read More
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID
Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggars when we needed access to vaccines'.Read More
SPCA intervenes after man holds cat at knifepoint for meme
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervened after a man took pictures of himself aggressively handling his cat for a meme.Read More
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report
Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences.Read More
[WATCH] Parents find innovative way to keep children away from shopping shelves
Wouldn't it be great if you could say goodbye to all your kid's shopping problems once and for all?Read More