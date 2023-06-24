



JOHANNESBURG - Harmony Gold said it abandoned the Virginia mine in the Free State after the first methane explosion more than three decades ago.

The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month.

READ: Harmony Gold: Gas leak caused deaths of 31 illegal miners at Welkom shaft

Their remains are still trapped underground with authorities saying safety concerns have stalled recovery efforts.

The spokesperson for Harmony Gold Sihle Maake said the matter was under investigation.

"Harmony acquired the shaft in the mid-1980s with the intention of operating it as a ventilation shaft, however after the acquisition a methane explosion occurred which rendered the shaft unsafe to operate and it was never used by the company.

"No Harmony employees have worked in the area since this incident. Harmony regards this as a criminal matter and has handed it over to the Saps [South African Police Service] for further investigation," said Maake.

This article first appeared on EWN : Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion