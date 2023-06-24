Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of my Life generic Soundtracks of my Life generic
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A powerful story of living with autism Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chic... 24 June 2023 11:22 AM
Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects,... 24 June 2023 9:37 AM
Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month. 24 June 2023 9:32 AM
View all Local
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences. 23 June 2023 2:39 PM
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around' While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capt... 23 June 2023 7:08 AM
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open! Rolling hills and grassland scenery will welcome 702Landers as they get together for 702 Walk the Talk, this time with a twist. 24 June 2023 10:51 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
View all Sport
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral' EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more. 23 June 2023 2:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion

24 June 2023 9:32 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
Free State
Zama Zamas
Harmony Gold
bodies of illegal miners found

The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Harmony Gold said it abandoned the Virginia mine in the Free State after the first methane explosion more than three decades ago.

The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month.

READ: Harmony Gold: Gas leak caused deaths of 31 illegal miners at Welkom shaft

Their remains are still trapped underground with authorities saying safety concerns have stalled recovery efforts.

The spokesperson for Harmony Gold Sihle Maake said the matter was under investigation.

"Harmony acquired the shaft in the mid-1980s with the intention of operating it as a ventilation shaft, however after the acquisition a methane explosion occurred which rendered the shaft unsafe to operate and it was never used by the company.

"No Harmony employees have worked in the area since this incident. Harmony regards this as a criminal matter and has handed it over to the Saps [South African Police Service] for further investigation," said Maake.


This article first appeared on EWN : Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion




24 June 2023 9:32 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
Free State
Zama Zamas
Harmony Gold
bodies of illegal miners found

More from Local

Sara-Jayne and Mogamad Salie , author of 'Chicken Legs: A Loners Way' - a story of his struggle with autism.

A powerful story of living with autism

24 June 2023 11:22 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter

Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala

24 June 2023 9:37 AM

Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects, demanding money before work continues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Screengrab of GoTG founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab

Partnerships necessary to address SA's challenges: Sooliman on Engen donation

24 June 2023 9:11 AM

Engen Petroleum on Friday handed over an additional R3 million in fuel support for the relief group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BioLytical Laboratories rapid HIV test Photo: Biolytical.com

Get tested for HIV in one minute

24 June 2023 9:06 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined by BioLytical Laboratories chief operating officer Hans Croukamp and chief scientific officer Josh Eades on rapid HIV testing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The aftermath of the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on 24 December. Picture: Supplied

'It will stay with me for the rest of my life’: EMPD officer on Boksburg blast

24 June 2023 8:22 AM

Saturday marks six months since a fuel tanker exploded after it became wedged beneath a bridge near Tambo Memorial Hospital. At least 41 lives were lost and scenes of that fateful day remain etched in the minds of many responders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa (with finger raised) makes a point at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris on 23 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID

23 June 2023 6:27 PM

Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggars when we needed access to vaccines'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cat was rescued by the SPCA after the owner took this picture holding it aggressively for a meme. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

SPCA intervenes after man holds cat at knifepoint for meme

23 June 2023 2:46 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervened after a man took pictures of himself aggressively handling his cat for a meme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands President Cyril Ramaphosa the final part of his report into state capture on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: GCIS

Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report

23 June 2023 2:39 PM

Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Parents find innovative way to keep children away from shopping shelves

23 June 2023 1:14 PM

Wouldn't it be great if you could say goodbye to all your kid's shopping problems once and for all?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© radowitz/123rf.com

[POLL] South Africans slow to condemn Russia due to historical ties

23 June 2023 12:52 PM

According to a poll, the majority of South Africans feel that Russia is guilty of war crimes against the Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight

World

Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

City of Joburg launches solar geyser project in Finetown

24 June 2023 4:53 PM

Six dead in car crash near Mthatha

24 June 2023 4:37 PM

Ellis names final Banyana Banyana World Cup team

24 June 2023 3:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA