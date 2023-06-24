A powerful story of living with autism





Sara-Jayne and Mogamad Salie , author of 'Chicken Legs: A Loners Way' - a story of his struggle with autism.

Misunderstood and labelled an outcast, Cape Town born Mogamad Salie has always been a loner.

For most of his life, he couldn't understand why.

That was until he was diagnosed with autism at the age of 45.

Now 53 years old, Salie has tried to reconcile his past with his present by penning his thoughts into a book called 'Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’.

It documents his upbringing in a coloured community in the early 70's and 80's.

The book offers a fascinating glimpse into the mind of an autistic child, struggling to make sense of the world.

Salie has high-functioning autism and is an accomplished electrical engineer, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt coach and maths tutor.

I tried professional help and that didn't help. So I thought I'd write all my memories from my past. I needed to recalibrate and decided to look back at the period of 0 to 18, when I was functioning better. I felt it helped me in finding order and finding solutions. Mogamad Salie, 'Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’ author

At the age of four, Salie had a traumatic experience when a relative accidently threw petrol on his pants, which burst into flames.

His legs were badly burnt and he was unable to walk for some time.

After extensive therapy, Salie made a recovery and at the age of five, started playing outside again.

But he was often mocked for the horrible scars on his legs.

Children called me 'chicken legs' and said I looked like a lepur...a freak. I used this to drive myself to get smarter, faster and stronger. This drove me my whole life. Mogamad Salie, 'Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’ author

Salie said he felt emotionally disconnected from people through most of his life and couldn't understand why.

But he recognized that he had a different value system and way of thinking to others.

After being married for ten years, my wife also noticed there was something strange about me. When a crisis happens, my autistic characteristics comes out stronger. She noticed my signs and saw a TV program about autism. Then we started to look into it. Mogamad Salie, 'Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’ author

Salie's main autism characteristic is the difficulty in processing sensory information.

Among these issues are the sensitivity to light, struggle with taste, texture and smell and the sensitivity to the touch of clothing.

Salie also avoids any form of human touch, which can be off-putting to people who don't understand his way of social interaction.

It has to be practical and logical for me. As a child, my mother said I don't need to shake someone's hands. I'm not being rude. The social thing became a problem because other's didn't understand. And I became a loner. Mogamad Salie, 'Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’ author

Salie concedes that he becomes fixated on questioning everything.

To him, the 'why' in every situation is critical and that's been a barrier for emotional connections with people.

I tried therapy before and was told I couldn't be fixed. I'm now in therapy with someone who understands autistic adults. With this person, we discovered where it started, but we still don't know how to fix it. Mogamad Salie, 'Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’ author

