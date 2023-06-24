Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic
Whether you believe it's real or fake, mentalists create moments of wonder and astonishment.
South African mentalist Larry Soffer been enthralling audiences with his mind blowing and mind bending magic and mentalism for the past two decades.
Inspired by David Copperfield, Soffer has gone on to become the leading mentalist in Africa.
He discovered his ability with illusions and the sleight of hand at the age of four, after he received his first magic set.
At 13, he was accepted at the College of Magic, where he graduated with the highest accolade.
In his late teenage years, he started experimenting with mentalism - a genre of magic where the performer uses various methods to read minds, influence thoughts and make predictions.
In 2005, Cape Talk got a personal glimpse of his ability when Soffer did mind-boggling illusions on-air by bending knives and forks in listeners homes.
Soffer joined Sara-Jayne Makwala King in-studio to chat about the mind of a mentalist.
Mentalism is magic of the mind. I believe a mentalist demonstrates super power abilities and can go further to predicting human behaviour and people's thoughts. It's about manipulating matter in some ways. It's not your sleight of hand magic...it's all in the mind.Larry Soffer, mentalist
I never say if what I do is real or not real. I leave it up to you to decide. If you think it's a trick, hopefully you find it entertaining. But if you think it's real, I believe you can create the impossible in your life because you believe the impossible is actually possible.Larry Soffer, mentalist
Makwala-King was treated to a hair-raising trick, as Soffer bent a R2 coin with her initials on it.
I can actually see the coin bending. It's extraordinary....Sara-Jayne Makwala-King, presenter
Soffer has delivered inspiring talks at many corporate events where he emphasizes that the "impossible is possible".
He believes everyone has some mentalism ability.
I believe that what we create in minds, we create in reality. Whether you think negative or positive thoughts.Larry Soffer, mentalist
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic
