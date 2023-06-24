Streaming issues? Report here
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.
A powerful story of living with autism Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chic... 24 June 2023 11:22 AM
Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects,... 24 June 2023 9:37 AM
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences. 23 June 2023 2:39 PM
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around' While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capt... 23 June 2023 7:08 AM
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins Deal or No Deal SA has impacted the lives of South Africans with R2 million in winnings. 23 June 2023 1:55 PM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia. 22 June 2023 6:37 PM
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral' EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more. 23 June 2023 2:05 PM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 7:11 PM
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair. 22 June 2023 2:41 PM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life

24 June 2023 2:01 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.
Keanu Harker with SJ in-studio Photo: Cape Talk
Keanu Harker with SJ in-studio Photo: Cape Talk

Cape Town singer-songwriter Keanu Harker's music is on repeat on Sara-Jayne Makwala-King's playlist and it seems she can't get enough of his latest single 'True Inspiration'.

The song, released last week, is a fitting tribute to his father and other inspirational men in his life.

The multitalented performing artist first shot to fame in season three of The Voice South Africa.

In 2021, he released his first album, 'I Believe In Me'.

Harker's music cuts across the R&B, pop, soul and funk genres and he pens all his own music.

In conversation with Makwala-King, Harker said his latest track was inspired by the great men in his life.

My dad was very touched by the song. It was written some time ago and I used to only sing it at Father's Day services and parties. I've now decided to put it out to the rest of the world.

Keanu Harker, singer-songwriter

The talented musician has been working on some new music, but has no plans to create a second album just yet.

Harker said he's had an eye opening journey over the past few years of his career.

There's a lot of work to do and a lot more I have to offer. I do think there's a big difference in my mindset. Growing up I thought I wanted to be famous. But now, it's about bringing change and impacting people's lives.

Keanu Harker, singer-songwriter

I'm not where I want to be. But at least where I started, there's been a change.

Keanu Harker, singer-songwriter

Harker's holistic outlook to music has seen him delve in community development.

He's involved in many youth projects where he aims to raise awareness on human commonalities, rather than differences.

That's why 'True Inspiration' is such a big song because it speaks of what I see.

Keanu Harker, singer-songwriter

Harker's new single 'True Inspiration' and his debut album 'I Believe in Me' is available for download.

Scroll up for the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life


































