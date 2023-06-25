



CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing.

Mbalula was addressing Western Cape ANC conference delegates on Saturday.

Mbalula also described Mkhwebane’s accusations against late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Section 194 inquiry chairperson Richard Dyantyi and chief whip Pemmy Majodina as "frivolous".

#ANCWC2023 Mbalula also calls Mkhwebane "erratic and inadequate". "That’s what the courts said about her". ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 24, 2023

“I won’t talk about Tina because she’s no more. But Pemmy and Qubudile say we don’t know anything. And they’re right. I’ve got no right to doubt their bona fides on the basis of frivolous accusations”.

But Mbalula declined to tell delegates what Joemat-Pettersson told him, saying it was out of respect.

"I can’t say what comrade Tina said and what it did to me. I respect her family. Any other process must be subject to the law."

Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula