Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule
JOHANNESBURG - Acting Mangaung Mayor Gregory Nthatisi has echoed the assertion by African National Congress’s (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, that his predecessor Ace Magashule – who’s just been expelled from the party is trying to divide the organisation in his home province.
Mbalula told journalists during the week that Magashule was attempting to mobilise ANC members into joining his new political party.
READ MORE:
- Mbalula accuses Magashule of mobilising ANC members to join new party
- Magashule has avenues to explore should he wish to challenge expulsion - Mbalula
Nthatisi, who was caught being chased away by community members in Wepener during an ANC by-election campaign told Eyewitness News the community wasn’t angry over service delivery.
He said it's those with links to Magashule and councillors fired from the city who didn’t want them in the area.
Nthatisi said Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits members in both his city and in the Free State.
But Nthatisi said Magashule thrived under different conditions.
"Factionalism was the order of the day for Ace to survive, looting of the money and buying trust and support was actually his way of doing things."
Nthatisi who met the man once dubbed lifetime chair in the early 90s said he’s been warning his party about how Magashule operates.
"The way he conducts himself, the way he interprets processes around him, his misunderstanding of what the ANC stands for, his non-adherence to procedures and processes has been something bothering me."
Magashule is yet to announce his next step since being expelled from the ANC earlier this month.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar'
Addressing the Western Cape ANC on Saturday, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the party was on top of the matter and would deal with it should investigations find President Ramaphosa guilty.Read More
Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula
The ANC secretary-general said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing.Read More
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report
Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences.Read More
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around'
While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capture, he asked South Africans not to lose hope in the country's democratic institutions.Read More
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain
While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote
There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever.Read More
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out
The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.Read More
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes
The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.Read More
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’
The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend.Read More