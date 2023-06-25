Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule





JOHANNESBURG - Acting Mangaung Mayor Gregory Nthatisi has echoed the assertion by African National Congress’s (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, that his predecessor Ace Magashule – who’s just been expelled from the party is trying to divide the organisation in his home province.

Mbalula told journalists during the week that Magashule was attempting to mobilise ANC members into joining his new political party.

Nthatisi, who was caught being chased away by community members in Wepener during an ANC by-election campaign told Eyewitness News the community wasn’t angry over service delivery.

He said it's those with links to Magashule and councillors fired from the city who didn’t want them in the area.

Nthatisi said Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits members in both his city and in the Free State.

But Nthatisi said Magashule thrived under different conditions.

"Factionalism was the order of the day for Ace to survive, looting of the money and buying trust and support was actually his way of doing things."

Nthatisi who met the man once dubbed lifetime chair in the early 90s said he’s been warning his party about how Magashule operates.

"The way he conducts himself, the way he interprets processes around him, his misunderstanding of what the ANC stands for, his non-adherence to procedures and processes has been something bothering me."

Magashule is yet to announce his next step since being expelled from the ANC earlier this month.

