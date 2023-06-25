How parents can support gender diverse children





For a young child or teenager struggling with their gender identity, processing their feelings can be confusing, distressing and even traumatic.

It can be equally stressful for parents, many who don't understand the new gender norms, in a world that's become more aware of the spectrum of gender identity and gender-expression diversity.

Research by the Family Acceptance Project in San Fransisco has shown that family acceptance of LGBTQIA+ adolescents and young adults can promote well-being and decrease the risk of suicide, depression, and substance abuse.

When your children comes out to you about their gender identity or sexuality, it can be a big step for them.

What’s the best way to support gender diverse youth?

Sara-Jayne Makwala-King was in conversation with academic and activist Ron Addinall, the vice-chairperson of the board of the Professional Association for Transgender Health South Africa.

Transgender people exist and they are real. A lot of the problematic discourses dehumanises the reality of real living people. As a result of the history of gender identity and gender expression, the science is very new. Many families, cultures and religions have hundreds of years of thinking and have not yet assimilated this new science. This means transgender people, including youth, still face prejudice, isolation, discrimination, violence and hate. Ron Addinall, academic and activist

This has real mental health consequences in the form of high rates of depression, anxiety, suicide, body dysmorphia and a range of other mental health challenges. We know a young person seen, affirmed, loved and accepted for who they are and when allowed to be their true, authentic selves are happy, young people. Ron Addinall, academic and activist

Melinda Swift, who has a transgender son, started a support group for parents at the time of her son's transition period.

She describes it as a safe space for parents struggling to understand and cope with their child's gender identity.

Most of us are wholly unequipped and some of us didn't have the best parenting models as children. I've had to come to grips with my failings as an adult. And it's a relief to accept that I'm not perfect. Melinda Swift, parent and volunteer for Matimba.org

Addinall describes this as a "journey" for parents, which often is not in sync with their children's perspective.

His advice is to access support through a parental support group.

Gender affirming care means I'm going to acknowledge and hear my child. It says you respect the individual child and you create a space for them to show who they are. It's our role as parents and therapists to hear the young person and ask them to help us help them. Ron Addinall, academic and activist

But Addinall cautioned that it's not a 'one size fits all approach'.

In every transgender individual, what is shared is that they're going through their gender identity. But what it means for them can be unique. For some, it can be support for coming out, support for social transitioning or puberty pausing. It may mean as parents we negotiate with their schools to allow that person to be their true selves in that environment. It's really about educating yourself as a parent. Ron Addinall, academic and activist

Any parent in need of advice or support can email swift.melinda@gmail.com

