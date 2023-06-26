Police probing origin & destination of cocaine found in empty container in EC
JOHANNESBURG - National police are investigating the origin and destination of 32 blocks of cocaine found in an empty cargo container in the Eastern Cape.
Authorities said the drugs worth over R12 million were found in a container meant to transport fruit from South Africa to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
It’s understood the drugs were found by police at the Ngqura border post last week.
READ: R12 million drug bust at Port of Ngqura in EC
Police said no arrests have been made so far.
Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe: "Through Operation Shanela, the SAPS continues to conduct high-density operations to remove more drugs off the streets of South Africa. Since its inception on 8 May 2023, 1,686 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs in South Africa."
#sapsHQ Border Police officers attached to the Ngqura sea port in the Eastern Cape have seized 32 blocks of cocaine worth a street value of R12, 8 million. An investigation is currently underway to determine the origin & destination of the drugs. #OperationShanela… pic.twitter.com/IhD0wVvhYu' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 25, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Police probing origin & destination of cocaine found in empty container in EC
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
