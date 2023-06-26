Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo!





Iconic former footballer Doctor Khumalo celebrates his 56th birthday today (26 June).

Born Theophilus Doctorson Khumalo, he began his journey with football at the age of 17 playing for Swallows Reserves.

From there he went on to play for Kaizer Chiefs’ junior team before being promoted to the senior team in 1987.

Over 17 years, Khumalo made 397 appearances for the boys in yellow and black.

At the height of his career with Kaizer Chiefs in the 1990s, the Amakhosi won three South African league championships and Khumalo was voted South African Football Player of the Year in 1992.

It only made sense that when South Africa was readmitted into FIFA in 1992, Khumalo would be selected to join Team SA for its first official international match.

It was a game to remember because South Africa won 1–0, the sole goal coming from a penalty Khumalo scored.

He went on to make 50 appearances for Bafana Bafana, making South Africa proud.

Khumalo retired in 2002, dabbling in sports commentating and presenting.

More recently, he even had a little fun on The Masked Singer South Africa - who knew the Doctor could sing!

Happy birthday, Legend!

