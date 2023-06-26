[LISTEN] How to build wealth while you're still young





Africa Melane speaks to Sharon Moller (Financial Planning Coach at Old Mutual Wealth) about how to develop money management skills while you're young.

The key to building wealth is developing "an investor's mindset", which is all about saving, according to Moller.

She recommends saving 20% of your earnings or "whatever is possible for your budget."

When you want to spend, ask yourself, how valuable is your purchase?

Will what you spend your money on benefit your financial future?

For example, Moller asks, if you want to buy property, would spending money on a course or investing in a financial planner to help you get there or buying another pair of shoes be the better financial choice?

Instant gratification aside, the former is the better financial choice.

To invest smarter, Moller advises that you find someone trustworthy to be your financial mentor.

If you're saving and taking reputable advice, you're "definitely" going to see some returns, she assures.

The financial planner also advises against taking unsuitable investment risks.

Don't take risks that won't serve you later - there's no quick solutions to make money. Sharon Moller, Financial Planning Coach - Old Mutual Wealth

