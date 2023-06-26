[LISTEN] How to build wealth while you're still young
Africa Melane speaks to Sharon Moller (Financial Planning Coach at Old Mutual Wealth) about how to develop money management skills while you're young.
Listen to Moller's tips below.
The key to building wealth is developing "an investor's mindset", which is all about saving, according to Moller.
She recommends saving 20% of your earnings or "whatever is possible for your budget."
-
When you want to spend, ask yourself, how valuable is your purchase?
-
Will what you spend your money on benefit your financial future?
For example, Moller asks, if you want to buy property, would spending money on a course or investing in a financial planner to help you get there or buying another pair of shoes be the better financial choice?
Instant gratification aside, the former is the better financial choice.
To invest smarter, Moller advises that you find someone trustworthy to be your financial mentor.
If you're saving and taking reputable advice, you're "definitely" going to see some returns, she assures.
The financial planner also advises against taking unsuitable investment risks.
Don't take risks that won't serve you later - there's no quick solutions to make money.Sharon Moller, Financial Planning Coach - Old Mutual Wealth
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] How to build wealth while you're still young
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_188428940_young-african-american-woman-presenting-her-glass-savings-jar-with-a-budding-plant-growing-out-from-.html
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'
Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa.Read More
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o
The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.'Read More
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award
The Avenger just can't stop winning.Read More
Streams for Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ jump during Titanic sub tragedy
In a bizarre move, it appears more people wanted to relive Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' during the Titanic sub tragedy.Read More
Hyundai intensifies testing on new performance EV
Hyundai's IONIQ 5 N crushes it at Nürburgring ahead of its launch.Read More
[WATCH] LOL!! An employee defies all odds and drives 2 kilometers to work
"That’s literally me.. a song doesn’t finish before I get to work 😂😂😂😂 unless there’s load shedding... then two songs."Read More
Star Wars icon C-3PO is coming to Comic Con Africa in Joburg!
Star Wars fans are in for a treat as C-3PO, played by Anthony Daniels, heads to Joburg for Comic Con Africa.Read More
Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing
Human remains were discovered near Mount Baldy where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago.Read More
Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician
Dietician Reabetjoe Mokoko shares why you should consider incorporating amasi into your diet.Read More