Highjackings decrease (ever so slightly). DRIVEWAYS remain most dangerous place

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing? AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, ex... 26 June 2023 3:03 PM
Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it had detected movements beneath the earth, pointing to signs of life. 26 June 2023 2:53 PM
The Midday Report Express: Enyobeni tavern disaster...one year later All the news you need to know. 26 June 2023 2:00 PM
View all Local
‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk Off the back of the ANC's conference at the weekend, a provincial leader said the party had already begun its campaign for an outr... 26 June 2023 1:39 PM
[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates. 26 June 2023 12:45 PM
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members. 26 June 2023 6:56 AM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?' Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa. 26 June 2023 3:11 PM
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.' 26 June 2023 1:23 PM
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award The Avenger just can't stop winning. 26 June 2023 1:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
View all Sport
Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show The 76-year-old icon winds down with a global farewell tour including Glastonbury ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on 8 July. 26 June 2023 2:37 PM
[WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first kid together as only a drummer from Blink-182 would. 26 June 2023 1:11 PM
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening. 26 June 2023 12:46 PM
Too soon? OceanGate sparks outrage after placing job ad following sub disaster The company placed the advertisement a day after all passengers on board were presumed dead. 26 June 2023 12:24 PM
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers. 26 June 2023 11:04 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
View all Africa
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Highjackings decrease (ever so slightly). DRIVEWAYS remain most dangerous place

26 June 2023 11:29 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
highjackings

Most hijackings do not occur in 'dangerous' areas but in driveways, right at home.

Africa Melane interviews Eugene Herbert, CEO of MasterDrive.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) released their crime stats for the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, showing a decrease in hijackings from 5402 to 5119.

While this is positive, both the Northern Cape and the North West saw significant increases – 37.5% and 23%, respectively.

The Free State followed closely with a 19% increase, while the Western Cape saw a 7.4% jump.

© nichcha1911/123rf.com
© nichcha1911/123rf.com

RELATED: Top 4 crime hotspots in the Western Cape

Herbert says that times have changed, and we need to adapt to the current state of the country.

He adds that drivers need to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

One hotspot that is often forgotten about is your driveway, says Herbert, adding that a large percentage of hijackings take place there.

If you're a victim of hijacking, it's important to act as quickly as possible by handing your car and keys over to the criminals.

It's important not to get 'brave'; do as you're told, says Herbert.

It's a concern irrespective of where that increase takes place.

Eugene Herbert, CEO – MasterDrive

We cannot drive on autopilot any longer.

Eugene Herbert, CEO – MasterDrive

Hopefully, the way you drive would mitigate the likeliness of you becoming a potential victim.

Eugene Herbert, CEO – MasterDrive

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Highjackings decrease (ever so slightly). DRIVEWAYS remain most dangerous place




26 June 2023 11:29 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
highjackings

More from Local

© gaudilab/123rf.com

How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing?

26 June 2023 3:03 PM

AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, excitement and anxiety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: @DMRE_ZA/Twitter

Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe

26 June 2023 2:53 PM

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it had detected movements beneath the earth, pointing to signs of life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The funeral service of 21 young people who died recently at the Enyobeni Tavern took place in Scenery Park in East London. Picture: @ewnreporter/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Enyobeni tavern disaster...one year later

26 June 2023 2:00 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Shopper getting mega-saving deals on groceries goes viral

26 June 2023 12:51 PM

"I guess we are all going to Makro this month end," says a TikTok user.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cocaine worth more than R12 million was found in an empty cargo container at the Ngqura border post. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Police probing origin & destination of cocaine found in empty container in EC

26 June 2023 8:15 AM

This comes after the Border police at the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape seized 32 blocks of cocaine worth over R12 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, briefing members of the media on the progress regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan on 2 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/Kgosientsho_R

Ramokgopa: Eskom eyes plan for private sector to build new generation capacity

26 June 2023 7:14 AM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that there was a clear need for more capacity, however, due to Eskom’s financial difficulties it could not carry it out singularly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Chairperson of the DA federal council, Helen Zille. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members

26 June 2023 6:56 AM

This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

Govt's shut down 314 post office branches in last 3 years, dept tells DA

26 June 2023 6:37 AM

DA spokesperson on communications, Natasha Mazzone, said that this high number of closures had forced many people to travel long distances to access postal services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

How parents can support gender diverse children

25 June 2023 11:06 AM

Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children and teenager.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by StockSnap from Pixabay.

How to spot a fake luxury item

25 June 2023 10:33 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Shopper getting mega-saving deals on groceries goes viral

Local

Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician

Lifestyle

[WATCH] LOL!! An employee defies all odds and drives 2 kilometers to work

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

KZN health dept suspends 2 employees for allegedly abandoning a sick patient

26 June 2023 7:46 PM

Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: Families gather to remember 21 youngsters who died

26 June 2023 7:41 PM

World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title

26 June 2023 7:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA