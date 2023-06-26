Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey
Africa Melane speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the trending news of the day including a diverted easyJet flight from the United Kingdom to Turkey after two Russian passengers became drunk and unruly and started shouting at other people on the plane.
Skip to 2:40 for Gilchrist's view on this one.
On Saturday (24 June), a flight to Turkey was diverted and met by police as two drunk Russian men behaved disruptively, shouting at each other and other passengers while being "unruly" in mid-air.
An easyJet press release confirmed that flight EZY2147 from Manchester to Dalaman was diverted to Thessaloniki, Greece before re-embarking to its intended destination on Sunday morning.
The two Russian passengers, both men aged 48 and 39, were arrested soon after the plane touched down in Thessaloniki.
Reports say the two faced a prosecutor who charged them with disturbing the peace, disrupting transport and disobeying the crew’s instructions.
The two men were released and their trial is scheduled for November.
The airline said in a statement that the "safety and well-being of passengers and crew" is their "priority" and that it does not "tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard."
The altercation took place during the 24-hour rebellion in Russia. It just so happens that the thing happening on the ground is the same thing happening in the air.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
Scroll up to listen to today's report on trending world news.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_53586633_interior-of-airplane-with-passengers-on-seats-and-steward-walking-the-aisle-.html?vti=n5supdu1ldd3m66tv9-1-127
More from World
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum
There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening.Read More
Too soon? OceanGate sparks outrage after placing job ad following sub disaster
The company placed the advertisement a day after all passengers on board were presumed dead.Read More
'Ukraine needs to take advantage of the cracks within Russian forces'
Wagner's public display of rebellion has made Putin’s regime look vulnerable and has weakened the president's grip on power.Read More
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine
Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection.Read More
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight
Who would YOU bet your money on?Read More
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?
As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things.Read More
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers
Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More